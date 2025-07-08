Fire in Marseille not yet extinguished - 110 slightly injured - Gallery The huge fire near Marseille terrified the inhabitants. Image: dpa 400 people in Marseille had to be evacuated because of the fire. Image: dpa The huge fire near Marseille has not yet been extinguished. Image: dpa Fire in Marseille not yet extinguished - 110 slightly injured - Gallery The huge fire near Marseille terrified the inhabitants. Image: dpa 400 people in Marseille had to be evacuated because of the fire. Image: dpa The huge fire near Marseille has not yet been extinguished. Image: dpa

A wildfire is approaching the metropolis of Marseille. The fire department pulls out all the stops to prevent a catastrophe. Dozens of buildings are damaged. The operation lasts through the night.

The large wildfire near the southern French metropolis of Marseille has not yet been extinguished. However, thanks to the massive efforts of the fire department with more than 800 firefighters and numerous firefighting aircraft, it was possible to prevent a catastrophe and bring the fire under control, said Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau during a visit to the port city late on Tuesday evening. The rapidly spreading fire was fought from the air with 400 tons of water.

So far, there have been no fatalities, said the minister. 110 people were slightly injured in the fire. These included 31 firefighters and police officers. The flames had damaged 63 residential buildings, ten of which were burnt out. The fire spread over an area of 700 hectares. 400 people were evacuated, including 71 residents of a retirement home. The firefighting operation will continue all night with hundreds of firefighters.

Clouds of smoke over Marseille are worrying the inhabitants of the city. Bild: Uncredited/SDIS33/AP/dpa

Marseille Airport, which was closed on Tuesday afternoon partly due to the deployment of fire-fighting aircraft, resumed flight operations in the evening. The French state railroad SNCF also expected disruptions today after long-distance services to Marseille were suspended due to the blaze and the central Marseille Saint-Charles station was closed. In Paris, travelers were jammed in the evening because many trains heading south did not depart.

Soutien à nos pompiers et forces engagés contre les incendies dans le Sud-Est dont Marseille, Narbonne et Les Pennes-Mirabeau. Pensées pour les blessés et tous les habitants.



Prudence et respect des consignes de sécurité pour faciliter l'accès des secours. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 8, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a state visit to the UK, expressed his support for the firefighters and the injured.

Population to remain partially indoors

Following last week's heatwave and severe drought, the fire was started by a car that caught fire on a highway near Marseille. The flames spread to the countryside and, fanned by the wind, advanced towards the city.

First in the suburb of Les Pennes-Mirabeau and then in an arrondissement of Marseille, the prefecture instructed residents to stay in their homes. People should keep their windows closed and put damp clothing in front of the openings to prevent the smoke from entering.

The wildfire causes clouds of smoke over Marseille. (July 8, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Lewis Joly

Fires also elsewhere in southern France and Spain

Marseille airport was closed due to the fire. In addition, long-distance rail services to the city were suspended and the central Marseille-Saint-Charles train station was closed. Regional train services were also interrupted. Sections of two highways were closed.

Huge clouds of smoke drift over parts of southern France, including Marseille. Picture: Keystone/AFP/Clement Mahoudeau

A large contingent of firefighters also battled large-scale vegetation fires in other areas of southern France. In the evening, the situation eased in Narbonne in the south of France, where 2000 hectares of land were affected by the flames. Fire-fighting aircraft and helicopters were deployed. The highway 9 towards Spain, which was closed on Monday, has now been reopened to traffic.

Meanwhile, a fierce forest fire is also raging in Catalonia in north-eastern Spain. The fire in the Tarragona region has already destroyed around 3,150 hectares of forest, according to regional president Salvador Illa. Around 18,000 people in several municipalities have been instructed to stay in their homes.

Strong winds with gusts of over 90 kilometers per hour are making the firefighting work considerably more difficult. However, according to the Catalan civil defense, towns and villages are not threatened by the flames. The authorities hope to have the fire under control by late Tuesday evening.