Clouds of smoke over Marseille are worrying the city's inhabitants. Bild: Uncredited/SDIS33/AP/dpa

A wildfire has reached Marseille and is driving huge clouds of smoke over the French coastal metropolis. People have to leave their homes, but the authorities emphasize: There is no danger.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Huge clouds of smoke are hanging over the French metropolis of Marseille.

They come from an approaching wildfire and are being carried over the city by strong winds.

The authorities emphasize that the situation is under control.

The fire broke out during last week's heatwave when flames from a burning car spread to the countryside. Show more

A wildfire with huge clouds of smoke advancing towards the coastal metropolis of Marseille is worrying the inhabitants of France's second-largest city.

Over 700 firefighters with 230 emergency vehicles, firefighting aircraft and helicopters were mobilized to stop the flames, according to the prefecture. The authorities appealed to people in the city to have confidence in the resources deployed to protect the population and buildings. "The situation is under control."

There have been no injuries so far, the prefecture announced. However, nine firefighters were slightly injured. At least 20 residential buildings in Marseille and in the suburb of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, where the fire initially raged, have been damaged.

Population to remain partially in their homes

The mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, announced the evacuation of 400 residents, as reported by BFMTV. Three gymnasiums would be prepared to accommodate the people. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is expected to arrive in Marseille in the evening.

After last week's heatwave and due to severe drought, the fire was started by a car that caught fire on a highway near Marseille. The flames spread to the countryside and, fanned by the wind, advanced towards the city.

First in the suburb of Les Pennes-Mirabeau and then in an arrondissement of Marseille, the prefecture instructed residents to stay in their homes. People should keep their windows closed and put damp clothing in front of the openings to prevent the smoke from entering.

Fires also elsewhere in southern France and Spain

Marseille airport was closed due to the fire. In addition, long-distance rail services to the city were suspended and the central Marseille-Saint-Charles train station was closed. Regional train services were also interrupted. Sections of two highways were closed.

Huge clouds of smoke drifted over parts of southern France, including Marseille. Bild: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/dpa

A large contingent of firefighters also battled extensive vegetation fires in other areas of southern France. In the evening, the situation eased in Narbonne in the south of France, where 2000 hectares of land were affected by the flames. Fire-fighting aircraft and helicopters were deployed. The highway 9 towards Spain, which was closed on Monday, has since been reopened to traffic.

Meanwhile, a fierce forest fire is also raging in Catalonia in north-eastern Spain. The fire in the Tarragona region has already destroyed around 3,150 hectares of forest, according to regional president Salvador Illa. Around 18,000 people in several municipalities have been instructed to stay in their homes.

Strong winds with gusts of over 90 kilometers per hour are making the firefighting work considerably more difficult. However, according to the Catalan civil defense, towns and villages are not threatened by the flames. The authorities hope to have the fire under control by late Tuesday evening.