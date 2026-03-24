Iran fires more missiles at Israel early Tuesday morning. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Trump postpones his threatened attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure. Missiles and drones continue to fly. And Trump and Tehran are sending contradictory signals about negotiations to end the war. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you While US President Donald Trump is spreading hope for a possible agreement to end the war despite signals to the contrary from Iran, the fighting continues for the time being.

Following the talks with Iran announced by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video message that the US president sees a chance of an agreement.

Netanyahu has announced a continuation of the attacks on targets in Iran and Lebanon. Show more

The Iranian armed forces are firing at targets in Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu believes in an agreement between the USA and Iran - but is planning new attacks.

blue News summarizes what happened on Tuesday night (24.3.).

Contradictory signals

While US President Donald Trump is spreading hope for a possible agreement to end the war despite signals to the contrary from Iran, the fighting continues for the time being.

Trump had previously postponed the ultimate threat of attacks on Iranian power plants and described this as the result of "very good and productive talks on a full and final settlement of our hostilities" over the past few days. Originally, he had set Tehran a deadline of tonight to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global oil and gas market - otherwise he wanted to have Iran's power plants destroyed.

Instead, he now wants to refrain from attacking power plants and energy infrastructure for another five days, as he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Image: Screenshot Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump had previously stated that a phone call with the Iranian side was expected to take place on Monday (local time). There was no confirmation of this from Tehran.

Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf also denied that there had been negotiations with the USA. "Fake news" is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and to escape the "quagmire in which the USA and Israel are stuck". However, according to the US news portal Axios, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey mediated between the US and Iran on Sunday and attempted to arrange a phone call between Ghalibaf and Trump's team on Monday.

Netanyahu: Trump sees chance for agreement

Following the talks with Iran announced by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said in a video message: "President (Donald) Trump is convinced that there is an opportunity to use the tremendous successes we have achieved with the US military to realize the war aims through an agreement - an agreement that protects our vital interests." According to Trump, agreement was reached with Iran on around 15 points.

Trump also expressed confidence that Israel would also be convinced of a possible deal. However, the ally wants to continue attacking Iran for the time being. "We are dismantling the missile program and the nuclear program," said Prime Minister Netanyahu in the video message.

Attacks continue

Israel's air defenses were again deployed during the night due to several Iranian missile attacks. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also reported further drone and missile attacks. Israel is continuing its attacks in Iran and Lebanon, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Iranian state television, Iran has fired further missiles at Israel. The Iranian attacks had "penetrated several Israeli air defense systems", according to Iranian state television station Irib. The Israeli army announced that it had detected incoming Iranian missiles and was working to intercept them.

A building in northern Israel had already been hit in a previous Iranian attack. The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom published a video of a damaged building and announced that there were no casualties.