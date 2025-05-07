Conclave for the papal election Does an open mic reveal the favorite? +++ Problems of understanding? Cardinals focus on "mercy"
Dominik Müller
8.5.2025
A new pope will be elected in the Vatican on May 7. All developments in the ticker.
- The conclave with 133 cardinals from all over the world begins in the Sistine Chapel on May 7.
- There is no time limit for the conclave. The cardinals are shielded from the outside world during this time.
- As soon as two thirds of the cardinals agree on a name, the new pope is elected. The ballot papers are burned and a chemical is applied to them so that white smoke rises.
Film tip stream now with blue Video: "Conclave" | Secret power games in the Vatican - a new pope is elected
-
-
17:47
Does an open mic reveal the favorite in the papal election?
One of the favorites for the office of Pope, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, seems to have a prominent advocate in the conclave. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the 91-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals, could be heard wishing Parolin luck thanks to an open microphone during a mass before the start of the conclave.
"Auguri doppio" or "double best wishes" said the dean addressing Parolin. There was debate in Italy as to whether this could have been a reference to Parolin's role among the cardinals, an informal declaration of support or even a premature congratulation.
At the same time, the faithful and journalists were reminded of an old Italian proverb: "He who enters the conclave as pope leaves it as a cardinal." The proverb warns against overconfidence on the part of the favorites in the papal elections.
The saying can be heard frequently in Rome at the moment, in casual conversations and in live television broadcasts, where commentators use it to dampen speculation. It is a reminder of the unpredictability of the conclave, where decisions are made behind closed doors and the results can surprise even seasoned Vatican watchers.
-
15:24
Problems of understanding? Cardinals focus on "mercy"
The conclave brings together 133 cardinals from all over the world - and even the Italians, who are strongly represented, are only a minority among them. How do the churchmen actually communicate when they elect the new pope in isolation from the outside world?
Latin is used from time to time, for example when the participants swear to secrecy or when casting their ballots, but when the cardinals have something to discuss with each other, very few of them are likely to resort to ancient languages.
The official language in the conclave is Italian, reports Italian broadcaster Rai, citing the Vatican press office. However, it is quite possible that the cardinals will switch to languages that are more familiar to them.
In any case, interpreters or translators are not planned. Those who have difficulties understanding will have to rely on the Christian virtue of their colleagues. In this case, "they will entrust themselves to the Christian mercy of the confreres who can help them", Rai quotes Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni as saying. The cardinals will have to rely on this until a new pope is elected with a two-thirds majority. Only then will the conclave end.
-
3.04 pm
Souvenir seller complains: "Business is not going well"
News from our man from the Vatican - Samuel Walder writes:
A stall owner who sells souvenirs tells me: "Business is not going well. Despite the conclave and the rush to the Vatican, people are not buying more than usual. I think it's because everyone is waiting for the new Pope and no longer buying the old souvenirs associated with Francis."
The stand operator himself is from Rome. The conclave is nothing new to him: "I already experienced John Paul II. That was the first one. I've followed every conclave since then - Benedict, Francis and now this one." He believes that the decision will only be made after Sunday.
-
14:48
No pope, no problem: souvenir sales are up and running
Whether black or white smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel: the business of souvenir sellers around the Vatican is going well even without a new pope - at least according to the news agency dpa.
"Rome is always touristy," says Alfredo, who has been running a stall directly on the colonnades of St. Peter's Square for 45 years and sells rosaries with the image of Pope Francis for one euro. "Whether it's the conclave, the old or the new pope - people always buy the same thing."
Some retailers want to lower the prices of items with the image of the deceased pope once his successor has been elected - but this is not a must, says Massimo, a retailer with an eye on the Vatican. "People want a memento, even if they didn't particularly like the predecessor." The most unpopular was probably the German Pope Benedict XVI, he says. "But they all sold themselves".
EXCLUSIVE: A cross in Pope Francis’s honour, designed by Riccardo Penko, the jewelry designer of Conclave (2024)’s pectoral crosses. pic.twitter.com/uY8ul0rCTt— Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) April 21, 2025
Many of the stalls on the Via della Conciliazione - the wide street on which many groups of pilgrims walk the last few meters to St. Peter's Square - have been in the family for generations. "We've been here for centuries," says Roberto Spizz with a laugh. He took over the stall from his grandparents.
In addition to postcards and jute bags with Rome motifs, he also sells souvenirs of Pope Francis - especially during the current Holy Year. But another remains the customers' favorite: "John Paul II is still the most popular."
Claudio, an employee of a large store near the Vatican, does not see any particular increase in sales around the conclave. Although there is "a lot of interest in the Pope that people know", he has not observed a buying frenzy. It will be a while before the new Pope can be seen on mugs, magnets or postcards: the new products will be available around two weeks after the "Habemus Papam" proclamation.
"The Vatican" runs tours, tourist attractions, accomodation and souveniers all aimed at consumers. Church goers consume spiritual enlightenment too l guess 😁— whisky | (@HbarWhisky) February 12, 2024
Francesco Trotta, manager of a bookshop on Via della Conciliazione, expects fresh products to be available sooner. "As soon as the official photo is approved, production will begin. That takes about two days," he says.
Until then, interest in religious books is growing - not only about popes, but also about cardinals. Literature about the French Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, who is one of the favorites for the papal election, has been particularly in demand recently. The speculation about the many favorites brings in customers, said Trotta.
-
1.12 p.m.
Pink smoke: women criticize conclave
Activists already criticized yesterday that the conclave is an all-male event that celebrates patriarchy. In protest, the Women's Ordination Conference let off pink smoke while shouting "Smoke out sexism".
🚺Feminist activists release pink smoke in protest of the Vatican’s male-only conclave, calling for greater representation of women— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 8, 2025
Let’s recall that the conclave’s first vote yesterday ended without success. The cardinals will keep repeating the vote until they elect a new… pic.twitter.com/nUTGRZhyHZ
-
12.21 pm
Black smoke - here's what's happening today
At the conclave in the Vatican, the cardinals were still unable to agree on a new pope in the second and third rounds of voting. At 11.51 a.m., black smoke rose again from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel - the sign that none of the 133 cardinals had been elected as Pope Francis' successor. The wait for the new leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide therefore continues.
Two more rounds of voting are planned for the afternoon. Before that, however, it's back to the Vatican guest house Santa Marta. There, the cardinals will have lunch and rest before the next rounds of voting. They will then be taken back to the chapel at around 4 pm.
-
12.16 p.m.
Slovakian nuns happen to be in the right place at the right time
Two nuns from Slovakia also witnessed the black smoke live from St. Peter's Square. They had been traveling through Italy for a year, visiting numerous churches and monasteries.
"But we are only in Rome by chance during the conclave," they told blue News. Friends of theirs have invited them to Rome. "We see the Vatican as the holiest place of all. It's magical," they say.
-
11.55 a.m.
Black smoke: no pope elected yet
Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time. The morning's ballots were accordingly unsuccessful.
-
11.05 a.m.
Seagulls with the best seats - and an audience of millions
It is not yet clear whether the cardinals have been able to agree on a new pope. No smoke has yet emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.
If you are not on site in St. Peter's Square, you can follow the developments live on stream (see above). There, the action is limited for the more than one million spectators. Only two seagulls seem to have taken a liking to the worldwide attention. They regularly position themselves behind the chimney and pose for the camera.
I'm watching Sky News waiting for the smoke, and my cats decided that the seagull on the Sistine Chapel's roof is the single most exciting thing ever 🤣#Conclave pic.twitter.com/rLCElU9DOL— Snow White Shadow (@DoomWingsShadow) May 7, 2025
-
10.22 a.m.
On the subject of security
Update from the Vatican from our colleague Walder:
All entrances and exits are guarded by at least two police officers. If you want to go further into the Vatican, you first have to get past the Swiss Guard.
If tourists want to enter St. Peter's Square, they first have to have their bags or rucksacks checked. Then they are checked again: Just like at the airport, you have to place your metal objects on a conveyor belt and have them scanned. Only then are you allowed in.
But it doesn't stop there: There are police officers patrolling everywhere and even the military is on duty. It reminds me a bit of the Federal Palace.
-
10.04 a.m.
How the conclave continues today
The cardinals gathered in Rome for the papal election are making another attempt to elect a new head of the Catholic Church. The 133 participants in the conclave, who are strictly shielded from the outside world, made their way to the Sistine Chapel again on Thursday, where up to four rounds of voting are planned during the course of the day.
From today onwards, the cardinals will vote up to four times a day - twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until a new head of the Church is found to succeed Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.
The number of ballots is unlimited. In most cases in the past century, the conclave needed between three and 14 ballots to elect a pope.
John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only 33 days in office, was elected in the fourth ballot. His successor John Paul II needed eight ballots. Francis achieved the necessary majority in the fifth ballot in 2013.
This time, it could possibly take longer because Francis has appointed many cardinals from far-flung parts of the world, including Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga. Many of the clergy hardly know each other personally, but must now agree on a pope.
-
10 a.m.
St. Peter's Square empty - queue in front of the Vatican Museum
While it is reasonably empty in St. Peter's Square this morning, people are queuing outside the Vatican Museum: visitors currently have to wait 20 minutes, reports Samuel Walder from the Vatican. Our man on the ground knows that the people waiting are mainly tourists.
-
9.21 a.m.
How does the smoke turn black - and white?
White - and black - smoke reveals whether a new pope has been elected - or not. The chimney is installed on the roof of the chapel especially for the conclave.
It is connected to two ovens: a cast-iron one from 1939, which is used for the ballot papers, and a newer one from 2005 for cartridges of chemicals to give the smoke a clear color.
The composition of the chemicals is precisely regulated: Black smoke - no election success - is produced by sulphur, anthracene and potassium perchlorate. White smoke - a new pope has been elected - is produced by lactose, potassium chlorate and tree resin.
Each cartridge contains several charges and produces smoke for around seven minutes. In addition, bells have been ringing since 2005 to make the moment of the new pope's successful election unmistakable.
Nowadays, the smoke is directed outside via an electrically heated exhaust pipe with a fan - a safety mechanism.
-
8.54 a.m.
"You can feel a bit of the sacred"
Sullivan and Mars wait outside St. Peter's Basilica: they are not actually there for the papal election, but are very fascinated by the conclave: "We arrived today and want to visit Rome. We didn't even know the conclave was on." The place is very special, says Mars: "You can feel a bit of the sacred.
-
Thursday, May 8, 8:45 a.m.
Will a new pope be elected today?
After an unsuccessful ballot and a first night in isolation from the rest of the world, around 130 cardinals in the conclave continue their search for a new pope today. Since early Wednesday evening, the cardinals under the age of 80 who are allowed to vote have been in the conclave. This means they are among themselves - until a new head of 1.4 billion Catholics is elected.
Up to four rounds of voting are planned for today. Smoke signals will be given in the morning or around noon and in the evening - if it takes that long.
-
21:29
Up to four ballots on Thursday
Tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square watched the conclave to elect the new pope from the roof of the Sistine Chapel. It took much longer than usual before the first smoke signal was given.
The signal only came a good three hours after the doors to the chapel had closed. Until then, those waiting gave vent to their impatience with choruses of clapping. There was laughter when an airplane trailed white contrails of condensation into the sky behind the chimney.
It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. The conclave, which is closed off from the public, continues tomorrow, Thursday. Up to four rounds of voting will then take place, two in the morning and two in the afternoon - unless there is a two-thirds majority in favor of one of the cardinals.
-
9 p.m.
Papal election postponed: Black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel
No new head of the Catholic Church has been elected at the conclave to elect the new Pope. Black smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel. This means that the 133 cardinals eligible to vote were unable to agree on a successor to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, with the necessary majority.
Black smoke signalled the end of the first day of the conclave at 21:00, hours after the doors of the Sistine Chapel were closed with the words, "Extra omnes" or "Everyone out."— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 7, 2025
This means the conclave will continue tomorrow morning when the Cardinal electors will gather once… pic.twitter.com/Yyo0BTsdvG
-
7.16 pm
People in Rome wait anxiously for smoke signals
The calm before the storm: thousands of people wait in front of St. Peter's Square for the smoke that could rise from 7.00 pm today.
Crowds wait for the smoke which will reveal the result of the first conclave ballot. pic.twitter.com/4v4TDzGrwB— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 7, 2025
Has a new Pope already been elected, or do we still have to be patient?
-
5.45 p.m.
Papal election begins: first smoke expected around 7 p.m.
The first round of voting begins. Smoke is expected to rise from the newly installed chimney for the first time at around 7.00 pm. Practically everyone expects it to be black. It is extremely unlikely that there will be a new pope straight away. To ensure that the color is clearly visible, some chemicals are added when the ballot papers that produce the smoke are burned. Nevertheless, it is sometimes gray.
-
4.45 p.m.
Conclave begins
The world is now looking to Rome: after more than twelve years, a new pope is being elected. More than 130 cardinals from all over the world entered the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican for solemn chants to determine the successor to the late Pope Francis, strictly shielded from the public. However, the door is still open. Only when the Latin call "extra omnes" ("All out") is heard must all non-participants leave the chapel. Then the 133 cardinals are among themselves.
It may take some time before the 267th pope in two millennia of church history is announced. It is generally expected that the decision will be made by the end of this week. However, this is not certain. Until then, the rest of the world will have to rely on smoke signals from the chimney on the roof of the chapel. Black means: no decision yet. White: there is a new pope.Cardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - GalleryCardinals attend conclave in Sistine Chapel - Gallery
-
4.11 p.m.
Romans on pope election: "We are used to many foreigners"
blue News editor Samuel Walder spoke to a local in St. Peter's Square. Find out what he thinks of the papal election and the associated hype in the video.
-
2.08 pm
What happens today
The cardinals are still on their lunch break. The rest of today's program is as follows:
15.45: Drive to the Apostolic Palace.
16.30: Entry into the Sistine Chapel. Each cardinal must swear an oath of secrecy and promise to uphold the electoral rules.
5.30 p.m.: The first round of voting begins.
7 p.m.: Smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. The color depends on the outcome of the election: If a pope has already been elected, white smoke can be seen - otherwise it is black.
-
2 p.m.
blue News editor Samuel Walder: "Every person is checked twice"
blue News editor Samuel Walder follows the conclave directly from the Vatican. He perceives the atmosphere in St. Peter's Square as special: "Despite the huge crowd, almost everyone is behaving very considerately." Older people are helped through the crowds and space is made for them.
People had come from everywhere. "But most of the people I met were tourists and not explicitly there for the conclave." The many military and police officers were striking. They were constantly patrolling St. Peter's Square. "Entrances are guarded by several people at once." Every person who wants to enter the grounds is checked - twice.
-
12 noon
Priest: "I don't think we will have a long conclave"
The opening mass is over. The cardinals leave St. Peter's Basilica and return to the Santa Maria guest house for lunch at 12 noon.
Meanwhile, numerous onlookers are gathered in St. Peter's Square. blue News talks to a priest who works at the Vatican: "The conclave is a special moment. Not only for the people who come here to the Vatican, but also for the cardinals and the entire Vatican."
According to him, the cardinals have already had plenty of time to discuss and pray in the so-called pre-conclave. That's why he says: "I don't think we'll have a long conclave. But that is my personal opinion."
-
11.19 am
blue News on site
Editor Samuel Walder has traveled to the Vatican for blue News - and joins the conclave ticker with a first impression of St. Peter's Basilica.
-
10 a.m.
Mass begins at the start
Cardinals from all over the world have gathered in the Vatican for the last major mass before the election of the new Pope begins. The "Pro eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman Pontiff") service in St. Peter's Basilica will be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re.
You can follow the mass in the livestream above.
-
9.55 a.m.
These are the favorites for the papal election
The lists of possible successors to Francis have been getting longer by the day. These men are considered to have the best chances.The favorites in the 2025 papal electionThe favorites in the 2025 papal election
-
9.50 a.m.
Experts: Decision still this week
If, as expected, no agreement is reached today in the first round, voting will take place twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon - until the matter is decided. Most Vatican experts expect this to happen this week.
The Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who then gave himself the papal name Francis, was elected in 2013 after a day and a half, in the fifth ballot. He led the Catholic world church until his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88.
-
9.30 a.m.
Nobody expects white smoke today
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon - and then, in all probability, black smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the early evening. No one expects a new pontiff to be elected immediately.
Only with a two-thirds majority - i.e. at least 89 votes - will the smoke be white. That could take some time. When the time comes, it will be announced from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica: Habemus Papam (We have a Pope). Then the new head of the Church is revealed to the public.
Two and a half weeks after the death of Pope Francis, 133 cardinals from all over the world come together in the Sistine Chapel to decide on his successor without any external contact.
The first round of voting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. A decision is not yet expected. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the pontiff - the 267th pope in two millennia of church history.
There are 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide. The media and bookmakers consider the current number two in the Catholic church state, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, to be the favorite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old will also preside over the conclave. There are two cardinals from Switzerland.