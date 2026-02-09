British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is coming under increasing pressure. Peter Nicholls/PA Wire/dpa

The Epstein scandal is shaking both the government and the royal family in the UK. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is already under enormous pressure.

The Epstein scandal continues to unfold: In the US, Ghislaine Maxwell is in the spotlight, while new files reveal close links between the deceased sex offender and politics and the elite.

The British royals are also coming under pressure as new documents incriminate ex-Prince Andrew and King Charles' public appearances are increasingly overshadowed by protests. Show more

The office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who appointed an Epstein confidant as ambassador to the USA, is now hanging by a thread. The involvement of King Charles III's younger brother, ex-Prince Andrew, in the abuse scandal is becoming increasingly unpleasant for the royals.

The Labour politician Starmer wanted to turn to his parliamentary group on Monday evening and appeal for support. The resignation of his closest confidant in the government, Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, was followed on Monday by that of Head of Communications Tim Allan. British media speculated that the Prime Minister, who has been battered by miserable poll ratings and failed reform projects, could soon be forced to resign himself.

The scandal is also making headlines in the USA. Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell was expected to testify in the US parliament in Washington on Monday. However, it is expected that she will exercise her right to refuse to testify. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the abuse scandal.

The US multimillionaire Epstein, who died in 2019, had run an abuse ring for years that victimized dozens of young women and girls. At the same time, he maintained close contacts with the highest circles in politics, business and academia.

Mandelson plunges Starmer into crisis

The dicey situation in which Britain's head of government Starmer now finds himself is thanks to Labor veteran and former Business Secretary Peter Mandelson, whom he appointed as ambassador to Washington shortly after US President Donald Trump took office.

Mandelson had close ties to Epstein, as the files recently published by the US Department of Justice prove. Starmer was aware that Mandelson had maintained contact even after Epstein's conviction for prostituting a minor, as he recently had to admit.

During his time as Business Secretary under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Mandelson is even said to have passed on market-relevant information to the US investor in the middle of the financial crisis. The police are already investigating the matter.

Despite the great pressure, however, the British Prime Minister is not currently thinking of resigning, his spokesman suggested. Starmer is confident that he has the support of his party. "The Prime Minister is concentrating on his job. He is getting on with his work to bring about change across the country."

Problematic information about ex-Prince Andrew

But it is not only behind the famous black door of the seat of government at 10 Downing Street that there are likely to be heated discussions and worried faces these days. The Epstein scandal is not stopping at Buckingham Palace either. The Epstein files brought to light further problematic information about King Charles' younger brother, ex-Prince Andrew.

Due to his close ties to Epstein and allegations of abuse by one of the victims, he had lost his role as an official representative of the royal family as well as all honors, military ranks and titles.

Andrew always denied the allegations, but in the end Charles even stripped him of the title "Prince", which he had acquired by birth. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He also had to move out of the luxurious Royal Lodge estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

British media have now discovered emails in the Epstein files which suggest that Andrew may have forwarded confidential documents to Epstein in his former role as trade representative. These include reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. It was initially unclear whether Andrew could have made himself liable to prosecution. According to the British news agency PA, the police authority responsible for his former place of residence Windsor, Thames Valley Police, said it was investigating the allegations.

Disruptive shouts during King Charles' appearances

The other royals are also barely able to escape the maelstrom of the scandal. When Charles paid a visit to the north-western English county of Lancashire on Monday, a man called out to him: "How long have you known about Andrew?" It was the second public appearance by the King to be interrupted by a heckler on the subject.

Prince William and Princess Kate took a public stance on the matter for the first time. "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess are deeply concerned about the ongoing revelations," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said, according to several media reports. "Their thoughts continue to be with the victims," it added.

