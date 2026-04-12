Rappers Fekete Kobra are also agitating against Orban: anti-government music festival in Budapest on April 10, 2026. KEYSTONE

Parliamentary elections have begun in Hungary. The vote is considered the most important electoral decision since the democratic change in 1989/90. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been in power for 16 years and is increasingly authoritarian. His challenger Peter Magyar is leading in the polls.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Around eight million Hungarians are electing a new parliament and prime minister today.

Opposition politician Peter Magyar, a former ally of Prime Minister Orbán, is considered a promising challenger in the election according to polls.

Reliable partial results are expected on Sunday evening. Show more

According to the latest polls, Orbán's challenger Peter Magyar has a good chance of winning the election. The 45-year-old Magyar is a former follower of Orban who has demonstratively broken with him. With the bourgeois Tisza party, he has created an opposition force that promises a turnaround and has gained great popularity.

In the 16 years of his government, the right-wing populist Orban has established a semi-authoritarian state, steered his country on a course of confrontation with the EU and allied himself with Russia and the US administration of President Donald Trump. During the election campaign, Magyar promised to turn the country back into a constructive partner in the European Union.

Around eight million citizens are eligible to vote. Polling stations opened at 6.00 am and close at 7.00 pm. There are no election day polls and no projections. Meaningful partial results are expected late on Sunday evening.