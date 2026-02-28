Supreme leader and spiritual head of Iran: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (archive picture) Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/dpa

Following the American-Israeli attacks on Iran, there are growing indications that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be dead. So far there has been no official confirmation from Tehran.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Reuters news agency quotes an Israeli official as saying that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body has been found.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of "many signs" that the Iranian leader is no longer alive.

The Iranian leadership has not yet confirmed this, meaning that the power structure in Tehran is facing a historic turning point. Show more

According to the Reuters news agency, an Israeli official stated that the body of Iranian head of state Ali Khamenei had been found. This information cannot be independently verified at present. There has been no confirmation or formal statement from Tehran regarding the whereabouts of the 86-year-old.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the evening that there are increasing signs that Khamenei is no longer alive. "We have destroyed Khamenei's estate. There are many signs that the dictator is no longer alive," Netanyahu said in a statement. At the same time, he called on the Iranian population to take to the streets against the political leadership. The war against Iran will ultimately "lead to real peace", he said.

If the supreme Iranian leader is indeed killed in the course of the Israeli-American attacks on Iran, this could have considerable consequences for the political system in the country, according to a Middle East expert. "This would first of all eliminate the central figure on whom everything converges," Professor Simon Wolfgang Fuchs, who teaches Islamic Studies at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told the German Press Agency.

"On the other hand, Iran is of course not a regime that relies solely on one family or on a very narrow circle of people on whom everything depends," he qualified. Khamenei had also ordered that at least four deputies be appointed for all leading positions in the state so that chains of command would not be broken. This also applies to the head of state himself.

The succession of the supreme leader is clearly regulated with the election by a council of experts. However, this could take some time. It is questionable whether a transitional figure would be accepted by the rest of the power structure. "There could be fault lines here if this process takes too long and the Iranian institutions, which are actually prepared for this, cannot continue to function," the expert continued.

Whereabouts of Khamenei after attacks unclear

According to reports, Khamenei's official residence was bombed during the Israeli-American airstrikes. A satellite photo published by the Iranian news channel Sabrin-News showed the completely destroyed area of the high-security compound known as the "Beyt" in the capital Tehran. Residents in Tehran also reported it.

It is unclear whether Khamenei was there at the time of the attack. He had rarely appeared in public in recent weeks in view of the military tensions. There is also no information on where Khamenei's body is said to have been found.

The Iranian state is likely to have made his safety a top priority. It is not known where he was last seen. Khamenei is the country's political and religious leader and also commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

