FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl (l) and Reinhard Teufel, FPÖ party leader. Photo: Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa sda

Will Herbert Kickl not become Austria's new chancellor after all? The coalition negotiations are in danger of failing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The difficult coalition negotiations between the right-wing FPÖ and the conservative ÖVP in Austria may be on the brink of collapse.

The right-wing populists rejected a recent compromise proposal on the distribution of ministries and accused the conservatives of only wanting to talk about posts and not content.

Both parties claim the Ministry of the Interior for themselves. Most recently, the ÖVP proposed outsourcing the issues of migration and asylum to a separate FPÖ-led ministry. However, this was rejected by the right-wing parties.

Video message from Kickl

In a video message, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl accused the conservatives of refusing to discuss political issues as long as the responsibilities of the ministries remained unclear. "That is the truth. Anyone who claims otherwise is trying to deceive the Austrian people," he said.

The ÖVP, on the other hand, criticized the fact that the right-wing populists had still not responded to a proposal by the ÖVP in which the conservatives had demanded, among other things, a commitment to the European Union and against foreign influence.