According to the South Korean secret service, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is about to present his daughter as his future successor.
The 13-year-old will appear with Kim at the North Korean state party congress at the end of February, reported South Korean parliamentary deputy Lee Seong Kweun from a secret service briefing behind closed doors.
The intelligence service based its assessment on the fact that Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter had recently made political statements at public appearances, including the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean People's Army.
To be seen in photos for the first time in 2022
According to the South Korean secret service, the party congress could provide her father Kim with a stage to formally install his daughter as his designated successor. He could possibly give her the post of first secretary of the Workers' Party - the second-highest position in the party. Other analysts point out that Kim Ju Ae has not even reached the minimum age of 18 for party membership.
The young girl first appeared in state media photos in 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father on several official occasions, including several missile tests and a state visit to China.
Neither the name nor the age of Kim's daughter are officially known. State media only ever report on Kim's beloved or respected child. The fact that she is presumably called Kim Ju Ae is based on information from former US professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, who reported that he held Kim Jong Un's little daughter in his arms during a trip to Pyongyang in 2013. South Korean intelligence officials believe she was born around this time.
Kim and his wife are also said to have an older son and a third, younger child, whose gender is not even known.