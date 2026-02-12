  1. Residential Customers
Speculation in North Korea Will Kim soon officially appoint his daughter as his successor?

dpa

12.2.2026 - 14:51

Will she succeed the North Korean ruler? In May 2024, Kim Jong Un's daughter accompanied her father to the inauguration of a new road in Pyongyang. (archive picture)
Will she succeed the North Korean ruler? In May 2024, Kim Jong Un's daughter accompanied her father to the inauguration of a new road in Pyongyang. (archive picture)
Keystone

At official appearances, she is usually seen alongside her father Kim Jong Un: The young daughter of the North Korean ruler is now to be groomed as his successor, according to intelligence sources.

DPA

12.02.2026, 14:51

12.02.2026, 14:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to information from the South Korean secret service, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is to groom his daughter as his successor and could soon present her as such.
  • According to the information, the daughter, who is usually seen at her father's side at official appearances, has recently also made public political statements.
  • According to South Korean sources, the daughter, about whom not much is known, is due to appear together with her father at the state party congress at the end of February.
Show more

According to the South Korean secret service, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is about to present his daughter as his future successor.

The 13-year-old will appear with Kim at the North Korean state party congress at the end of February, reported South Korean parliamentary deputy Lee Seong Kweun from a secret service briefing behind closed doors.

Will she be his successor?. Kim takes mysterious daughter to China - and fuels speculation

Will she be his successor?Kim takes mysterious daughter to China - and fuels speculation

The intelligence service based its assessment on the fact that Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter had recently made political statements at public appearances, including the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean People's Army.

To be seen in photos for the first time in 2022

According to the South Korean secret service, the party congress could provide her father Kim with a stage to formally install his daughter as his designated successor. He could possibly give her the post of first secretary of the Workers' Party - the second-highest position in the party. Other analysts point out that Kim Ju Ae has not even reached the minimum age of 18 for party membership.

The young girl first appeared in state media photos in 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father on several official occasions, including several missile tests and a state visit to China.

Neither name nor age known

Neither the name nor the age of Kim's daughter are officially known. State media only ever report on Kim's beloved or respected child. The fact that she is presumably called Kim Ju Ae is based on information from former US professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, who reported that he held Kim Jong Un's little daughter in his arms during a trip to Pyongyang in 2013. South Korean intelligence officials believe she was born around this time.

Kim and his wife are also said to have an older son and a third, younger child, whose gender is not even known.

