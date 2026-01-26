Donald Trump and model Melania Knauss at an event in Miami, Florida on November 15, 1999 KEYSTONE

Melania Trump has tried to sweep under the carpet an issue that is weighing on the First Lady under threat of a billion-dollar lawsuit: her relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Author Michael Wolff strikes back with a counter-suit - and a courtroom thriller begins.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Warning letter, public apology, lawsuit worth billions: Melania Trump's lawyers are making sure that nothing wrong is written about how she met Donald Trump.

Author Michael Wolff is not going along with this: He wants to counter-sue to ensure that the First Lady and her entourage speak under oath about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Legal dodges: This is how Trump's lawyers are trying to prevent such a statement from being made.

Lawsuit for a billion dollars? "Go ahead": Hunter Biden has also warned Melania Trump, but he stands by his statement that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump.

"The Trumps' friends from the 1990s, Melania's model colleagues, the model agents, Epstein's friends and victims: who Wolff would like to question and how he sees the Trump justice system. Show more

How well did Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein actually know each other? Anyone asking about the nature of the relationship between the First Lady and the deceased paedophile is treading on thin ice.

The lawyers of the 55-year-old, whose documentary will be released in cinemas on January 30, don't do things by halves: if something offends them, they send a warning letter. The recipients have to retract their statement, apologize publicly and pay a small sum. If they fail to do so, they are threatened with a billion-euro lawsuit.

It works. In September, "The Daily Beast" retracts an interview and asks for forgiveness on X. The article was about how Melania Knauss and Donald Trump met. The First Lady had previously taken action against the British publisher HarperCollins UK - and the left-wing political consultant James Carville also received a warning.

Retraction & Apology from The Daily Beast pic.twitter.com/WINb5r9wpN — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 15, 2025

That interview was conducted by "The Daily Beast" with author Michael Wolff - who has also received mail from Trump's lawyers. But the 72-year-old has turned the tables, sued back and is now apparently driving the First Lady to court.

"Climate of fear": Wolffs strikes back legally

Born in Slovenia, she has fallen foul of the wrong person. Wolff has written for publications such as "Vanity Fair" and "New York Magazine", but above all has landed several hits in the bestseller lists. Four of his books, written between 2018 and 2025, are about the Trumps. Epstein has also interviewed Wolff extensively over the years.

'The View's Ana Navarro sounds off after Republicans subpoena Hillary Clinton in Epstein files investigation: "There are pictures of Melania Trump with Epstein!"



[image or embed] — Decider (@deciderdotcom.bsky.social) 16. Januar 2026 um 18:06

Wolff uses a special legal instrument called anti-SLAPP. SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation - in simple terms, these are lawsuits that are only about delaying a decision, silencing someone or wearing them down financially. Anti-SLAPP is a form of counterclaim.

RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES Epstein introduced Trump to Melania: Author doubles down An investigative author vehemently stands by the source who told him predator Jeffrey Epstein was the first person to introduce Trump to his future wife, Melania Trump knewz.com/jeffrey-epst...



[image or embed] — Hedy Lamarr (@chudonew.bsky.social) 21. Januar 2026 um 02:52

Wolff filed his lawsuit in Manhattan on October 22, because New York law allows such anti-SLAPP cases. With their warning and threat, the Trumps wanted to "create a climate of fear in the nation so that people cannot freely and confidently exercise their rights [to freedom of speech and expression]," the Seattle Times quotes from the 17 pages filed in court.

The Trumps: How I Met Your Mother

Wolff also argues that further research on the subject of Trump and Epstein should be prevented: the Trumps demanded "unjustified payments, confessions and apologies along the lines of North Korea". And: Wolff stands firmly by the statements he made in an interview with "The Daily Beast".

What does Wollf want to achieve? It's not just about withdrawing the warning. Rather, the author is relying on a process known in English-speaking law as discovery: the parties' lawyers are allowed to request documents from the other side before a trial, submit written questions and also question people under oath.

Paolo Zampolli, a former modeling agent, brought Melania Trump (then Melania Knauss) to the U.S. in 1996, securing a work visa for her to model professionally. Afterwards, significant issues arose... Zampolli is also involved as a co-conspirator in the Epstein file.



[image or embed] — Rebba.bsky.social (@rebba.bsky.social) 12. Januar 2026 um 19:41

Wolff could ask Melania how she met Donald and what her relationship with Epstein was like. Officially, the presidential couple first met in 1998 in New York at a party thrown by former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, where he gave her his various phone numbers, "Today" traces the "timeline of their relationship".

HarperCollins retracted the claim that Epstein introduced Melania to Trump, but these facts stand: Paolo Zampolli, former modeling agent, introduced Trump to Melania in 1998; he sat on Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar Project board; and he later held U.S. diplomatic and advisory roles under Trump. — AE (@hausvonengel.bsky.social) 23. November 2025 um 15:45

Incidentally, the Italian-born model agent Zampolli is now the United States Special Representative for Global Partnerships.

Legal dodges

The countersuit aims to confirm this story under oath: The Trumps could now achieve the opposite of what they presumably intended with their warnings. However, Wolff initially has a problem: according to his own statement, he cannot initially serve this counterclaim because the First Lady is making herself scarce. "Melania Trump is hiding from me," he told The Daily Beast in mid-December.

Melania Trump was 28 when she met Donald Trump in 1998 not through a fashion agency, but at a party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, known for his connections to sex trafficking and elite “modeling” events that were more accurately high end escort parties for billionaires.



[image or embed] — Monica Beckett (@moniemouse.bsky.social) 20. August 2025 um 00:46

As a result, the wheels of justice are slow to turn - and at the same time, the Trumps go on the counterattack: Instead of the court in Manhattan, a federal court is now to take over the case. The reason given for this is diversity of citizenship: the New York court only has jurisdiction if both parties live in the state. However, Melania Trump states that she now lives in Florida.

The legal tug-of-war could now apparently take months or even years: If the Trumps get their way with it, they could move the case to the District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Aileen Cannon works there: the judge has attracted attention with several rulings that were extremely favorable to the president.

Lawsuit against Hunter Biden? "Go ahead!"

Wolff's side is challenging the premise that the 55-year-old has changed her place of residence: they are now asking the court again for a discovery - this time to clarify the Florida case. If the court agrees, the president's wife would have to put up with questions about her everyday life, her travels and her mail. Or where she files her taxes.

"Jeffrey Epstein had sex with Melania a full year before Trump" - Michael Wolff pic.twitter.com/47li4mDIh9 — grizzy (@Furbeti) January 5, 2026

It is remarkable that the First Lady's lawyers are also taking on a relative of one of her husband's arch-enemies: Hunter Biden also receives a letter to this effect from Trump's law firm in August. The son of former President Joe Biden had said that Epstein had introduced the Trumps to each other. This statement was "false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory", the BBC quoted Melania's lawyers as saying.

However, the threat of a lawsuit for more than one billion dollars leaves the 55-year-old cold: Hunter Biden stands by his statement and remains calm: "When Trump and Melania threatened me with a lawsuit, I replied: go ahead!"

Loud silence from Melania's lawyers

In an interview with "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan", he makes a similar argument to Wolff: "You want to go through a discovery process with me where I can question you, the president and anyone associated with you while you were friends with Epstein? If you want to do that, I'll do it."

Hunter Biden: "When Trump and Melania threatened me with a lawsuit, my response to them was to bring it on. You want to go through a discovery process with me in which I get to depose you and every person you were friends with in connection to Jeffrey Epstein - bring it on."



[image or embed] — Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) 23. Dezember 2025 um 21:31

For the president, it would be like Easter, his birthday and Christmas falling on the same day if his wife could drive the son of his hated predecessor to financial ruin. So how did his wife react to the rebuttals? "I never heard from them again," says Hunter Biden.

Still waiting for Melania to sue Hunter Biden.



Surely she’s not worried about what the litigation process will uncover ? pic.twitter.com/0y7op5CklD — Hazel Wright (@HKW1981) December 16, 2025

Notably, Wolff has not yet received the threatened billion-euro lawsuit either, although Melania Trump is represented by one of the most expensive law firms, DLA Piper: If the First Lady assumes that her reputation has been damaged, surely she should want to fight through her claims?

Wolff on possible witnesses and Trump judges in the judiciary

And the author digs further into the wound: what wouldn't he ask the 55-year-old about? "The Trumps' friends from the 1990s, Melania's modeling colleagues, the modeling agents she and others hired, Epstein's friends and victims - all these people speak under oath and are forced to describe a world and a life that is incomprehensible, unimaginable and abhorrent to the American people," Wolff imagines the whole thing from a sub-stack

🚨HOLY COW: Hunter Biden had two words for Melania Trump's threat to sue him for repeating that she met Trump through Jeffrey Epstein.



"PLEASE DO.”



His reason for wanting to be sued is perfect. pic.twitter.com/BOZxTMb7pN — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 14, 2025

But the 72-year-old also knows that Trump has already "extensively" turned the judiciary upside down, Wolff tells The Daily Beast:"There are many [Trump-nominated] judges in my Melania trial. In the Southern District of New York, we have a Trump judge. Now, I don't know what that's going to mean for the outcome, but it's obviously a factor."

But the man is used to grief and headwinds: Wolff wants to know - and is not backing down. Because the Trumps would sue so much, the power of these legal attacks would be exhausted at the same time. "It makes you look stupid and like an A********," he says.

But Wolff also knows that this won't stop the president: "Donald Trump - with the support of the United States government with all these lawyers - will sue someone again. "Yeah, you know: F**** yourselves!"