According to experts, a possible Russian attack in the Baltic Sea could look different than previously assumed. Sweden's army chief Michael Claesson, for example, warns of a targeted attack on small, uninhabited islands - instead of strategically important islands such as Gotland or Bornholm.
Such scenarios are conceivable at any time, Claesson told the Times. In this country, the "Aargauer Zeitung" first reported on the statements of the high-ranking military officer.
According to Claesson, there are "around 400,000 islands" in the Baltic Sea. The decisive factor is not their military value, but the political effect: Russia could deliberately set a minimal provocation and "wait and see what happens politically".
Just a paper tiger or something more?
Such a move would be limited in military terms, but could have major consequences. According to Claesson, even the occupation of a rock by a few soldiers would be enough to put NATO to the test: "I think you can challenge the alliance by occupying anything."
The central question is whether the alliance would react as one - especially in view of growing doubts about Donald Trump's attitude towards Nato. He recently described the alliance as a "paper tiger".
"We have to be on our guard"
Claesson sees conflicts surrounding Russian oil tankers as a possible pretext: "Russia could say it needs a few of these rocks [...] so that the shadow fleet can operate safely." Other services also warn against limited military action in the region.
For Claesson, it is clear that NATO must strengthen its presence in northern Europe to prevent such tests. "We must be on our guard and deter Russia from these kinds of adventures."