Warns of Putin's possible plans in the Baltic Sea: Sweden's army chief Michael Claesson. Imago

Fears of new Russian tactics are growing in the Baltic Sea. Sweden's army chief sees small islands in particular as a target. Such actions could have major political consequences.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sweden's army chief Michael Claesson sees Russian attacks on small, uninhabited islands in the Baltic Sea as a possibility.

Such limited actions could serve as a deliberate provocation to test NATO's ability to react.

The background to this are geopolitical tensions and doubts about the cohesion of the alliance, for example due to Donald Trump's stance. Show more

According to experts, a possible Russian attack in the Baltic Sea could look different than previously assumed. Sweden's army chief Michael Claesson, for example, warns of a targeted attack on small, uninhabited islands - instead of strategically important islands such as Gotland or Bornholm.

Such scenarios are conceivable at any time, Claesson told the Times. In this country, the "Aargauer Zeitung" first reported on the statements of the high-ranking military officer.

According to Claesson, there are "around 400,000 islands" in the Baltic Sea. The decisive factor is not their military value, but the political effect: Russia could deliberately set a minimal provocation and "wait and see what happens politically".

The archipelago between Sweden and Finland is characterized by thousands of small rocky islands in the Baltic Sea. Google Maps

Just a paper tiger or something more?

Such a move would be limited in military terms, but could have major consequences. According to Claesson, even the occupation of a rock by a few soldiers would be enough to put NATO to the test: "I think you can challenge the alliance by occupying anything."

The central question is whether the alliance would react as one - especially in view of growing doubts about Donald Trump's attitude towards Nato. He recently described the alliance as a "paper tiger".

"We have to be on our guard"

Claesson sees conflicts surrounding Russian oil tankers as a possible pretext: "Russia could say it needs a few of these rocks [...] so that the shadow fleet can operate safely." Other services also warn against limited military action in the region.

For Claesson, it is clear that NATO must strengthen its presence in northern Europe to prevent such tests. "We must be on our guard and deter Russia from these kinds of adventures."

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