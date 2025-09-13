Kim Jong Un with his daughter Kim Ju Ae. Screenshot

The daughter of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un is appearing more and more frequently at his side - most recently on a state trip to China. Little is officially known about her, but observers see her appearances as a signal that Kim Ju Ae could be groomed as his successor.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Jong Un's daughter has once again been shown in the North Korean state media - this time on a visit to China.

Neither her name nor her age have been officially confirmed, but observers assume that she was born in 2013.

Experts suspect that Kim is deliberately positioning her, while others believe a female successor is unlikely. Show more

She is at most in her early teens, looks remarkably like her mother and is repeatedly shown at her father's side - the daughter of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. Most recently, she accompanied Kim on one of his rare trips abroad to China, which increased speculation that the girl would one day become the ruler of the nuclear power North Korea.

However, neither her name nor her age have been officially confirmed. North Korean state media only speak of Kim Jong Un's "adored" or "dearly beloved" child, but repeatedly show her close to her father - for example, standing close to him in a meeting room on the state train to China when Kim was sitting with high-ranking officials.

How old is Kim Ju Ae really?

Information outside of state propaganda is hard to come by in the closed-off dictatorship of North Korea. The world owes the information that the girl's name is Kim Ju Ae to former US basketball star Dennis Rodman, who reported that he held Kim Jong Un's little daughter in his arms during a visit to Pyongyang in 2013.

Her exact age is unconfirmed, but South Korean intelligence officials believe she was born in 2013. The South Korean secret service also told MPs in 2023 that Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju had an older son and a third, younger child whose gender is unknown.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have solidified the status of his daughter Kim Ju Ae as his likely successor after she accompanied him on a visit to China, South Korean lawmakers said, citing the country's spy agency https://t.co/lEG2gP1i4D pic.twitter.com/640UXIuCmv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 11, 2025

This makes observers all the more attentive to pictures, films and reports from the North Korean state media about Kim and his daughter. For the first time in public, father Kim presented his then eight or nine-year-old daughter at the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2022. Photos in the state media showed Kim Ju Ae in a white coat and red shoes, watching a rocket ascend from a distance and walking hand in hand with her father. Her carefully staged appearances included missile launches, military parades and, in April, the commissioning of a navy destroyer.

Why was the daughter there?

More recently, Kim Jong Un has extended his daughter's public appearances beyond military events - to some of his most ambitious economic projects and cultural events, including the opening of a beach resort in June. During his visit to China earlier this month, videos and images from North Korean state media showed her getting off the train in Beijing directly behind her father and in front of Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

The South Korean secret service estimated in a non-public briefing that Kim had taken his daughter to China to give her experience abroad and consolidate her status as a likely heiress, according to MPs.

Other experts disagree and point out that ruler Kim Jong Un is only in his early 40s and has no serious health problems. Furthermore, North Korea's power structure is dominated by men. Since its founding in 1948, North Korea has been ruled exclusively by male members of the Kim family - Kim's father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un took power at the end of 2011 after the death of his father.