US President Donald Trump waves from his car after disembarking from Air Force One at Memphis International Airport. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

The fact that US President Joe Biden supported Ukraine with a lot of money while fuel prices exploded at home did not go down well with many Americans.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Too much foreign policy, too little focus on the problems of US citizens, were the accusations. One of the harshest critics at the time was Donald Trump. He wanted to do things differently, halve energy prices and always put Americans first. As president, he would end the years of wars, weakness and chaos, Trump promised before his re-election. "There will be no wars with me."

However, just over a year after his inauguration, things are different. The US war against Iran is weighing heavily on international oil trade, which is why US citizens are paying more at the pump than they have for years. The increase is hitting the rural population particularly hard, Trump's core electorate.

Trump goes into the election campaign with an open flank

The Republican cannot blame the price rise on external forces or a crazy global market - the reason is the war he started against Iran alongside Israel. Trump is therefore going into the election campaign for the important mid-term elections in November with an open flank.

Incumbents in the White House are often punished in the so-called midterms and must fear for their majority - even without major crises. The election will decide whether Trump can still manage major projects and fill important posts for the rest of his term of office.

So far, Trump has played down the problem of high fuel prices: It is a short-term increase, and the significantly higher oil prices are also good for the USA because, as the world's largest producer, it earns from them, he says. However, surveys show that many Americans see things differently. The vast majority of the population does not earn money from the price of oil, but has to fill up to drive to work, take the children to school or go shopping.

Expert: Trump is under pressure to succeed

"The domestic political pressure on Trump has already risen sharply due to the oil price trend," says US expert Laura von Daniels from the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. The majority of Americans reject the war. Trump still enjoys the support of many Republicans. "But their support depends on whether he can quickly present military successes and declare the war over."

Trump has long claimed that the war has already been won militarily. How exactly he intends to end it and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, however, remains unclear despite all the threats made to the leadership in Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran has repeatedly succeeded in hitting Israel and the USA's partners in the region with drones and missiles. Iran is also targeting the oil and gas infrastructure of the Persian Gulf states.

"For voters in the USA, this does not look like a quick victory, as promised by Trump," says expert von Daniels.

Fuel prices are rising rapidly

Last week, the price of petrol climbed to over four dollars per gallon (3.79 liters) for the first time in years. Before the war, it was just under three dollars, an increase of over a third. The last time drivers had to pay as much as they do now was in the summer of 2022, when prices rose sharply at times as a result of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Currently, the high prices as a result of the Iranian war are mainly due to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Normally, a fifth of the world's oil exports are shipped through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The war brought shipping traffic to a virtual standstill and the global market price rose rapidly.

Open criticism of Trump's priorities can hardly be heard from the Republicans. Nevertheless, it is clear that fuel prices are a sensitive issue: "Gasoline prices are always like a yardstick," the Politico portal quotes the Republican majority leader in the Senate, John Thune. It is an issue that should be given full attention. "And hopefully the operations in Iran ... won't last too long." One congressman, who asked not to be named, told Politico that the issue could "drive Americans up the wall."

Conservative Tucker Carlson strongly criticizes Trump

Clearer criticism has come from conservative ringleaders such as former Fox presenter Tucker Carlson. The war in Iran contradicts the slogan "America first", with which Trump has brought many supporters behind him. "I believe that he promised not to wage these wars - not just once, but countless times." The fact that Trump is doing it anyway is shocking his supporters. "It will fundamentally reshuffle the cards."

Polls show: The war was already unpopular with the majority of Americans before fuel prices began to climb. This is likely to make the election campaign much more difficult for many Republican candidates.

Will "25 or more seats" go to the Democrats?

Trump's party has to defend a wafer-thin majority in the House of Representatives in November. All members of the House of Representatives are up for election, while only around one in three seats are up for election in the Senate. If the Republicans lose even one of the two chambers, Trump will no longer be able to push through any major legislative initiatives - he could become a "lame duck" politically. He and his government also face the threat of parliamentary investigations and even impeachment proceedings.

The loss of the House of Representatives is considered likely. David McLennan, a political scientist at Meredith College in North Carolina, says that it is common for the governing party to lose a few seats in the midterms anyway. "But the current situation suggests that 25 or more seats could go from the Republicans to the Democrats." Trump's approval ratings are at the lowest level of his second term.

Gloomy inflation forecast for the USA

If fuel prices remain high, Trump's approval rating will continue to fall, McLennan is convinced. A Democratic majority in the Senate would then also be possible. Without control of the Senate, Trump would no longer be able to fill numerous top posts without the approval of the Democrats.

Meanwhile, the problem of rising prices is not limited to petrol. Just a few days ago, the OECD raised its inflation forecast for the USA for this year by a full 1.2 percentage points to 4.2%.

"If the Democrats succeed in blaming Trump for wars and the rising cost of living, election victories will become more likely for them," says expert von Daniels.