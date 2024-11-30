The protection system of the North Korean tank in action. North Korean State TV

North Korea has unveiled the Tianma 2, a new main battle tank equipped with state-of-the-art technology. However, the use of the tank remains to be seen.

North Korea has presented its latest main battle tank, the Tianma 2, at a trade fair. This model is a further development of the Chonma 2 and is equipped with several innovative functions that make it a state-of-the-art war machine.

One of the most notable innovations is the automatic reloading function, which allows the tank to be operated with just three crew members, as reported by the military website "Military Watch Magazine".

This technology, which was originally developed in the Soviet Union, is unique to date. Western tanks such as the American M1 Abrams do not yet have an automatic reloading function. However, it is to be introduced by 2030.

Modern protection systems installed

The Tianma 2 is also equipped with advanced protection systems. A radar continuously monitors the surroundings, detects incoming projectiles and can initiate defensive measures. Such active defense systems are still rare worldwide, although Russia has recently integrated them into its T-90 tanks. In comparison, the German Leopard-2 has passive protection measures such as reinforced armor and ventilation systems against chemical attacks.

Equipped with a 125 mm cannon capable of firing high-penetration armor-piercing ammunition and a 12.7 mm machine gun, the Tianma 2 is also equipped for use against drones. The tank turret is equipped with anti-drone technology and the tank can fire Bulsae-4 anti-tank missiles, which are already being used in the Ukraine war.

The reinforced armor of the Tianma 2 offers maximum protection against impacts, while protective grilles are designed to fend off attacks with bazookas. A panoramic vision system significantly improves target acquisition and the crew's situational awareness. According to the military magazine, the Tianma 2 could be North Korea's first main battle tank capable of competing with leading models such as the German Leopard 2A7, the Chinese VT-4 and the Russian T-90M.

According to the "MWM", it is unclear whether the Tianma 2 is already in series production. North Korea is continuously expanding its military strength, not only with ground weapons but also with long-range missiles. While South Korea remains the declared main adversary, Kim Jong Un has also repeatedly warned the USA.

Since the war in Ukraine, North Korea has become a major supplier of weapons to Russia, sending soldiers as well as artillery ammunition. According to North Korean state television, a delivery to Russia cannot be ruled out - although many experts doubt whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon be able to deploy the Tianma 2 on the Ukrainian front.