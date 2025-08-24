US President Trump also wants to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. According to a report, the deployment is to start as early as September. The governor of the state is outraged.

According to a report in the Washington Post, the Pentagon wants to deploy the National Guard in Chicago as early as September to fight crime.

The plans include several options, including the deployment of several thousand members of the US Army's military reserve unit to the third-largest US city in the state of Illinois, the newspaper writes, citing officials familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, the White House and the Pentagon declined to comment, stating that they did not want to speculate on future operations. The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, accused the Republican US president Donald Trump of creating chaos.

In Illinois, our policies have not only helped reduce crime and made our communities safer, but they have also set a new standard for criminal justice reform. — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 23, 2025

"After using Los Angeles and Washington D.C. as testing grounds for authoritarian overreach, Trump is now openly toying with the idea of taking over other states and cities," Pritzker said, writing on Platform X that Trump and the Republicans are trying to portray their party as the party of law and order. "That couldn't be further from the truth."

Highly controversial approach

Most recently, Trump had activated the National Guard to curb the allegedly out-of-control crime in the US capital Washington. He also placed the local police under federal control.

His actions in Washington are highly controversial - there have already been protests. Police statistics do not provide any evidence of an increase in crime.

In June, despite protests in Los Angeles, Trump deployed 4,000 members of the California National Guard and 700 active marines - following demonstrations against deportation raids by the immigration authority ICE.

Deployment in Chicago planned for a long time

Trump had already said on Friday: "We are going to make our cities very, very safe. Chicago is a mess." He denied the Democratic mayor there had any authority.

Officials familiar with the matter said, according to the Washington Post, that a military intervention in Chicago has long been planned, likely in conjunction with expanded Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations to search for undocumented immigrants.

The states usually have control over the National Guard. However, in special situations - such as natural disasters, riots and domestic emergencies - the president can place them under federal command. In the special case of the US capital, which is not a separate state, the National Guard reports directly to the President anyway.