Peace has prevailed in Western Europe for 80 years, but this aegis could come to an end in neutral Switzerland of all places. Donald Trump's visit to the WEF would go down in the history books. Watch the video to find out why the visit to Davos is so sensitive.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Donald Trump travels to Switzerland on January 21 to attend the WEF in Davos GR.
- Trump wants to sign an economic agreement worth billions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- His trip will be overshadowed by discussions surrounding the annexation of Greenland: if talks with the Europeans do not ease the situation, Nato is in danger of falling apart.