As a historic winter storm spreads across the USA, millions are struggling with power outages and freezing cold - but between the extremes there are also moving moments.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A severe winter storm brings snow, freezing rain and extreme cold to several US states.

The consequences: Around 840,000 households are without power, around 11,000 flights have been canceled and at least eleven people have lost their lives.

But despite the extreme weather, the snow chaos also provided some impressive images and some positive moments.

According to the weather service, the storm is expected to last until Monday. Show more

Since Saturday, various US states have been affected by heavy snowfall, freezing rain and freezing cold. The winter storm, which is expected to last until Monday according to the national weather report, is causing catastrophic consequences: Around 840,000 households remain without power, around 11,000 flights have been canceled and eleven people have lost their lives.

But despite the snow chaos, there is also joy. Watch the video to see the most spectacular footage of the current winter storm in the USA.

