Scholz, Habeck, Merz and Weidel on Sunday evening. KEYSTONE

Germany's four candidates for chancellor face the presenters' questions in the big duel on Sunday evening. blue News provides you with an overview of the most important statements.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Olaf Scholz, Friedrich Merz, Alice Weidel and Robert Habeck duel on Sunday evening.

The topic of migration is on the candidates' minds and there is a lot of controversy over the war in Ukraine.

blue News summarizes the most important points of the debate. Show more

Wild, sometimes disorganized and occasionally loud. The second chancellor debate on German television on Sunday evening was a tough one. Unlike a week ago, Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz are not the only guests. AfD leader Alice Weidel and Green Party leader Robert Habeck are also there.

For two hours, the four candidates for chancellor will debate the big issues and fight for every vote. The format will be hosted by news presenter Pinar Atalay and presenter Günther Jauch.

blue News summarizes the most important points for you.

After 10 minutes, Weidel and Scholz quarrel for the first time

Jauch doesn't leave the elephant in the room for long: The topic of migration continues to drive Germans, not only because of the attack in Munich. Jauch wants to know why Scholz announced three years ago that he would deport refugees more harshly and yet not even every 10th refugee rejected is deported. Scholz says that deportations have already increased by 70 percent. "But it's clear that's not enough, we have to keep moving forward."

Friedrich Merz disagrees: "There is a lack of political will and Scholz is failing because of his own government." Weidel takes the same line: "We will stop illegal migration and consistently deport criminals and illegals," she promises.

Alice Weidel is the focus of attention again and again this evening. KEYSTONE

Merz is once again asked about his cooperation with the AfD. According to Jauch, he once warned in an interview that the AfD "is being strangled by an adder. How much is this viper already hanging from your neck?" "Not at all, Mr. Jauch. We will not work with this party."

Then tempers heat up for the first time - around 10 minutes have passed since the start. Scholz takes up the "Vogelschiss" debate. In 2018, AfD Honorary President Alexander Gauland referred to Hitler and the Holocaust as "Vogelschiss". Scholz says he wanted to show what makes the AfD tick. Weidel responded indignantly: "I find this comparison outrageous. It's an outrageous framing of my party and millions of voters," says Weidel. "I reject that at all costs. Look, you can insult me all you want tonight. It doesn't affect me at all."

Weidel takes on everyone - and amazes with just 5 words

Alice Weidel focuses primarily on confrontation. KEYSTONE

Alice Weidel is always in the spotlight. For example, on the topic of the domestic economy. Weidel takes the opportunity to promote the AfD's political positions at length. Habeck is then given the floor. Even before he answers the question posed by moderator Atalay on the economy, he points out that journalists are also carrying out a review of Weidel's statements. Atalay asks him: "You can clarify that here now." But Habeck replies: "No, then I won't get to talk anymore."

There are several clashes between Weidel and Habeck. For example, when it comes to the topic of energy. "You've made energy more expensive," Weidel shoots at Habeck. "Yes, best wishes to Moscow. You are submitting to Putin, who invaded Ukraine. You might as well go there and say: 'A little oppression in your own country is okay, Ukraine shouldn't behave like that'." Weidel replies with a serious expression: "That's how (US Vice President) J.D. Vance sees it too." Incredulous looks from the other candidates follow, even Jauch is silent for a moment. However, they do not go into more detail about the sentence.

Scholz attacks Weidel several times. When she accuses him of saying that companies are going bankrupt because of his economy and that she has presented concrete plans, he replies: "Nope, I don't hear any proposals from you, just hot air. You evade all the time, just hot air." When Weidel then turns the conversation back to migration, Scholz says: "Ah, we're talking about energy and you're back to migration, of course."

Even Günther Jauch is amused that Weidel can't stop talking about migration. When the AfD leader wants to explain why housing in Germany is becoming more and more expensive, Jauch interjects: "Let me guess, because of migration." Weidel replies curtly: "No, Mr. Jauch, I don't want to say that at all."

Weidel's residence in Switzerland is also briefly brought up: "My wife is Swiss, that's right," says the AfD leader. "I'm registered in Germany and I pay all my taxes in Germany."

Weidel does not come off well in the big "Stern" fact check. The magazine's fact-checkers found that several of the AfD leader's statements are completely false. For example, it is not true that Germany has the highest energy prices in the world. The statement that a Taurus delivery would make Germany a party of war is also not true in its absolute form.

Scholz takes a sharp shot at Trump - then Merz gets loud

J.D. Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference also becomes an issue. Right at the beginning of the introductory round, the candidates talk about the topic. Merz, for example, says that he will not work with the AfD despite the US Vice President's speech. "I resent interference from outside."

Scholz also takes sharp aim at Trump. Washington could not sit around a table with Moscow and negotiate about Ukraine without involving Europe, he said. When Jauch asks how much Europe still has to say, Scholz says: "Yes, a lot. Of course we have something to say. We spend billions, including on refugees. There are no security guarantees without Europe, whether Trump likes it or not."

Olaf Scholz takes sharp aim at the USA on Sunday. KEYSTONE

Weidel says this election will "decide war and peace." Merz had called for German weapons systems to be delivered to Ukraine. "German weapons systems come with German soldiers who would have to go to Ukraine and would make Germany a party to the war."

The candidates join forces in a rare show of solidarity. Habeck and Merz react in disbelief, and after less than 30 seconds they stomp in. "Stop, Ms. Weidel, that's not how it works. That's a lie," Merz replies. "Nobody has said, and I think we all agree on this point, that there is no question of sending German troops to Ukraine to take part in the war," Habeck continues.

Then Merz gets louder. "Ms. Weidel says that we are not perceived as neutral. Yes, that's true, we are not neutral. Look at the pictures. (...) And the words you have just spoken here are confirmation that I would do anything to ensure that you never get political responsibility here." This is the only time Merz has reacted so forcefully this evening.

The behavior of the candidates

Friedrich Merz and Olaf Scholz are behaving in a similar way to the top duel last weekend. They both give themselves up, approaching the evening in a cool and collected manner. As they did last weekend, they did not spare any attacks on each other, with Merz, for example, talking about simplifying the tax system. "You are creating a completely false impression. As if every trade business earns over five million euros," Scholz shoots.

Strikingly, Merz keeps a low profile on this evening. While Scholz and Habeck keep getting into it with Weidel, Merz doesn't get involved. The signal to the outside world is clear: Merz wants to demonstrate that he stands for strength and does not want to spend his energy on discussions. When Merz speaks, he conspicuously often distances himself from the AfD - probably to prevent further rumors of a possible collaboration. Otherwise, Merz seems to be particularly careful not to make any mistakes.

Scholz, Habeck, Merz and Weidel with the moderation duo Atalay and Jauch. KEYSTONE

Weidel is mainly on the attack, attacking the programs of the other parties. She often sidesteps her own arguments. She does not want to respond to Scholz's accusation that members of her party refer to the Holocaust as "bird shit". "I don't want to talk about details like that here, I want to talk about content," she says.

When she is asked how many federal police officers are needed to close the border on the subject of migration, Weidel says: "I don't know, I'm not the federal police. I'm a politician and I make suggestions." Only when it comes to the German economy does Weidel get going, talking about family relief. She leaves out foreign issues, however, and does not want to talk about J.D. Vance's speech, for example.

Robert Habeck, on the other hand, is almost non-existent in the discussion at first. The Green candidate speaks very little and appears almost helpless to the outside world. When Scholz interrupts him during one of his first answers on the subject of migration, Habeck lets him speak without contradiction. This comes across less like a candidate for chancellor than a vice-chancellor who lets his boss take the lead. When Habeck does speak, he mainly defends the policies of the coalition government.

It is only when it comes to energy and domestic policy that Habeck is in his element and slowly gains momentum. Foreign policy, on the other hand, is less of a concern for the Green Party leader. After around 30 minutes, however, Habeck is also in full swing and goes on a confrontational course with Merz and Weidel. Nevertheless, he is reserved towards Scholz.

This is how it continues

The Quadrell was the last major TV debate before the elections. These will take place next Sunday. Now it's up to the voters.