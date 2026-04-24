US President Donald Trump has publicly admitted for the first time that gambling on geopolitical events has gotten out of control. "Unfortunately, the world has become a bit of a casino," he said in response to a journalist's question about suspicious bets surrounding his own Iran announcements.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump says the world has "turned into a casino" - and criticizes bets on geopolitical events.

At the same time, conspicuously precise stock market transactions are piling up shortly before his political announcements.

US authorities are investigating possible insider trading - evidence is lacking, but the pattern is causing suspicion. Show more

It was a rare gesture of self-criticism. When asked whether he was worried by the billion-dollar bets shortly before his own political announcements, Trump replied: "The whole world has become a bit of a casino, unfortunately - it's happening all over the world, with people making these bets all over the place." And then: "I'm not happy about it."

What Trump did not say: it is his own announcements that provide the betting basis. Billions were repeatedly moved in oil futures around his Iran decisions - in each case minutes before he posted on social media. On March 23, futures contracts worth around 580 million dollars were traded within two minutes before Trump wrote of "productive talks" with Tehran. Trades worth 1.7 billion dollars followed on April 7 - three hours before his ceasefire announcement.

Trump's statement came on the very day that a US special forces soldier was arrested. Shortly before Trump announced the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, he is said to have invested over 33,000 dollars on the forecasting platform Polymarket, earning over 400,000 dollars. Trump said he did not know the details - but nevertheless compared the case to baseball legend Pete Rose, who was banned for life for betting on his own team.

Regulation demanded, measures not taken

Democratic politicians have been pushing for an investigation for weeks. Senator Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to the US futures market regulator CFTC calling on it to investigate the trades. Representative Ritchie Torres recently extended this demand to bets surrounding the recent extension of the ceasefire. The CFTC has launched an investigation but would not comment publicly.

The White House emphasized that there was "no evidence" of insider trading by government employees - but at the same time sent an internal email to all employees warning them not to use confidential information for trading profits. A signal that observers saw as remarkable.

Economist Todd Philips from Georgia State University puts it in a nutshell: "These markets need regulation. We can't allow people to trade with inside information - and expect it to be okay for other traders to play along."