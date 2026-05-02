US President Donald Trump wants to withdraw 500 soldiers from Germany. KEYSTONE

The USA wants to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Germany. The move has political, military and economic consequences - and raises many unanswered questions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA is planning to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany, officially following a review of the troop strategy; the background to this is also tensions between Trump and Merz.

The move is straining German-American relations and could have economic and security consequences, but is considered limited in military terms.

US bases remain central to NATO operations and the regional economy, while it is unclear whether this partial withdrawal will continue. Show more

Following the increased tensions between President Donald Trump and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU), the US government has ordered the partial withdrawal of soldiers from Germany. Around 5,000 of them are to be relocated over the next six to twelve months. The official reason: a review of the troop presence in Europe, the conditions on the ground and the requirements of the operational areas as a whole.

The move marks a deterioration in German-American relations - and could have tangible consequences for the regions affected. Answers to the most important questions.

How are the Americans positioned in Germany so far?

According to the US military in mid-April, there are currently around 86,000 soldiers stationed in Europe - around 39,000 of them in Germany. The number changes regularly, partly due to rotations and exercises.

This makes Germany the second largest US military base outside the USA after Japan. While their origins lie in the Cold War, the US bases still protect Europe from possible Russian aggression today. They also make strategic sense for a country like the USA, which is far away from many of the world's conflict regions.

What does the decision mean for German-American relations?

After the "dream start" in the White House last June, relations between Trump and Merz have deteriorated dramatically in the wake of the Iran war - and in the space of just a few days. The starting point was apparently Merz's sharp criticism on Monday of the USA's actions in the Iran war. The US President then fired back fiercely: Merz had no idea what he was talking about and was "totally ineffective" with regard to the war in Ukraine, said Trump. "I mean, he's done a terrible job."

On Friday, Trump then announced two measures that would affect Germany: the withdrawal of soldiers, whose presence is not only an economic factor but also a security factor for Germany, and increased tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU - which are likely to hit Germany, by far the largest car manufacturer in Europe, particularly hard.

What would a partial US withdrawal mean for Germany's security?

A withdrawal of some soldiers may be limited in time, and the number of 5,000 soldiers is not considered to be particularly serious against the background of the overall troop strength in Germany and Europe. The question of security also depends on which troops are to be withdrawn from Germany. Details on this were not initially known.

The closure of entire military bases would be a drastic step, but there are no indications of this so far. This would not have any immediate consequences for Germany's security either. Individual threats by Trump against NATO partners damage the credibility of the USA's promise of support in NATO - concrete measures could nullify them.

Will the withdrawal really happen?

It's hard to say. Theoretically, it is possible that the US government will only use the announcement as leverage - and then back down again. But there is currently nothing to suggest this. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made it clear that the decision was not unexpected. It was "foreseeable" that the USA would withdraw troops from Europe and also from Germany, he said.

In principle, there are legal hurdles to the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. The US Congress passed a security mechanism last year: The total number of armed forces permanently in the area of responsibility of the European Command must not be below 76,000 for more than 45 days.

With a reduction of 5,000 soldiers, the USA would not fall below this minimum number. However, Trump had recently also brought a partial withdrawal in Italy and Spain into play.

Trump had already announced in his first term of office that he wanted to withdraw 12,000 of the approximately 35,000 US soldiers from Germany at the time. At the time, he described the plan as a punitive action for what he saw as a lack of German military spending. However, his successor Joe Biden stopped the plans.

What significance do the bases have for the US military?

The USA has several bases in Germany, many of them in the southwest and south. Ramstein Air Base (Rhineland-Palatinate) is one of the most important in military terms. For the USA, it is the central air hub for Europe and the Middle East.

The largest US military hospital abroad is located in Landstuhl, Rhineland-Palatinate. This means that US soldiers who are wounded during missions abroad do not have to travel all the way to the USA for fast, high-quality treatment.

The largest US military training area outside the USA is located near Grafenwoehr in Bavaria. Stuttgart is also home to the headquarters of the European Command (Eucom) and the African Command (Africom) of the US armed forces, while Wiesbaden is the headquarters of the US Army in Europe.

What role do the bases play for the regions concerned?

In addition to security policy aspects, the bases are an important economic factor for the respective region, for example through the employment of Germans or consumption by US forces. Take Ramstein in the Palatinate, for example: "The economic power of the US military presence can be estimated at more than two billion US dollars per fiscal year," says Ralf Hechler (CDU), mayor of the municipality of Ramstein near the huge US base. This includes wages, rents and contracts for local companies.

Before announcing the troop withdrawal, Hechler said that Trump, as commander-in-chief, could quickly implement temporary relocations. "I doubt whether he can do this permanently without the US Congress. But the effects would be directly noticeable for us." In addition to the economic aspect, it is also about US-Americans as neighbors and often friends.

Will there still be a withdrawal of soldiers or will there be more?

The New York Times reported that the US Department of Defense is also rejecting the plan drawn up by the Biden administration to station a "missile-equipped artillery unit" in Europe again. The newspaper did not go into details. The Pentagon has been asked about this.

Since Trump took office, there has been uncertainty as to whether he intends to implement an agreement made in 2024 between Biden and the then German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). This agreement stipulates that the USA wants to station medium-range weapons with conventional warheads in Germany again from 2026 onwards, which would reach as far as Russia. These are to include Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, SM-6 missiles and newly developed hypersonic weapons.