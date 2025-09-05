In the ZDF program "Markus Lanz", Green Party leader Britta Hasselmann came to the defense. The points of contention were the handling of migration problems as well as possible cuts to the citizens' income and tax increases.

Sven Ziegler

Social worker Güner Balci spoke of "left-wing green indifference" to problems with Muslim migrants.

Markus Lanz and journalist Michael Bröcker countered Hasselmann's statements on New Year's Eve in Cologne; Hasselmann rejected the accusation.

In another discussion, SPD deputy leader Anke Rehlinger defended the welfare state, while author Ferdinand von Schirach called for a more honest debate on taxes and cuts. Show more

Billions in savings on citizens' income? For Green politician Britta Hasselmann, Chancellor Merz's proposal is "without sense and reason". However, she was quite alone with this criticism on "Markus Lanz" - and was instead sharply put in her place by a journalist.

At least ten percent savings in the citizen's income would have to be made, otherwise the welfare state could no longer be financed. Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently made this demand to his Minister of Labor Bärbel Bas - and sparked a controversial debate within the coalition. In a summer interview on SAT.1, Merz said that five billion euros could be saved.

Green politician Britta Hasselmann therefore accused the Chancellor of making announcements "without sense and reason" on "Markus Lanz" on Thursday evening and predicted: "This coalition will never save five billion euros in the citizens' allowance." She also expressed concern about the working atmosphere within the government: this reminded her of the mood at the end of the traffic light coalition. Hasselmann demanded that the black-red coalition "should not operate with pithy slogans, but should simply get down to business",

Journalist Michael Bröcker, on the other hand, placed the problem more with Federal Minister of Labor Bas. He explained that he found it "almost outrageous" that Bas doubted the need to reform the welfare state. "The social budget has tripled since 1992 (...) - in an economy where 900,000 boomers are retiring earlier than they actually should because they are happy to take the pension at 63," Bröcker made clear with a stern face. Accordingly, he saw the citizens' income debate as just a small "piece of the mosaic when it comes to fairness in benefits".

Journalist outraged by the citizen's income: "The debate didn't even exist"

Bröcker could only partially understand why Hasselmann is now criticizing Chancellor Merz for his demand for a citizen's income: "Nobody is saying that the citizen's income is now the solution to the budget deficit. Nobody is saying that the children and families on the Citizen's Income are parasites and that the standard rates urgently need to be cut." Nevertheless, the Green politician continued to denounce the focus on savings in the Citizen's Income. Michael Bröcker then made it clear that the "traffic light" had "started the debate on the citizen's income".

"I would love to finally talk about cuts in the healthcare system, about pension reforms that have not been tackled, about reconciling work and family life, about daycare investments as a real economic stimulus program. (...) These are the relevant debates for the future of this location," the journalist listed. He added: "What did the traffic light do? They invented the citizen's income! (...) They suddenly thought we had to demand less and promote more. There was no such debate in Germany. (...) And now you're saying we're all talking about the citizen's income!"

JU chairman Johannes Winkel calls for an end to retirement at 63

But Bröcker didn't just talk about the former traffic light government. According to the journalist, the black-red coalition also had an obvious "lack of ambition (...) when it came to health reforms and, above all, pension reform". Markus Lanz then asked about the announced "autumn of reforms": "Where do we make the big cut?"

JU Chairman Johannes Winkel began by saying that working until the statutory retirement age was important because: "It is a huge problem in Germany that the state is still subsidizing early retirement programmes in a demographic change." Winkel therefore demanded: "We must either abolish the retirement age of 63 or restrict it to those who have a medical certificate."

The JU chairman surprised the ZDF presenter with a concrete proposal: "Will it be abolished?" Johannes Winkel answered honestly: "It is my demand, of course." Nevertheless, Lanz reacted skeptically and said: "You will probably be disappointed once again by your own chancellor." Winkel only wanted to respond to this to a limited extent.

Instead, he warned: "We have to get it right in these three and a half years. We have to! (...) We have to deliver results in these commissions. Otherwise the cuts will be so brutal in the 30s that it will really become a problem. (...) We have to be careful that the demographic problem doesn't become a democratic problem at some point." Michael Bröcker also had to agree with this. He added: "We no longer have the time to wait until more recession figures come out, until even more employment problems become visible on the horizon. It is actually sad that we are not proactively tackling reforms in this country."