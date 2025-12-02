Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's talks with the US envoys lasted five hours. Bild: dpa

An advisor to Kremlin leader Putin describes the five-hour meeting with US representatives on ending the war against Ukraine as useful. Now President Trump is to be informed.

Following the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, US envoy Steve Witkoff will now travel back to the USA to inform President Donald Trump of the results, according to the Kremlin. Afterwards, the US representatives, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow, wanted to make contact with Russia again, Putin's advisor Yuri Ushakov told Russian media after the end of the five-hour meeting. They discussed the points of Trump's peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Ushakov spoke of constructive, substantive and useful talks. After the talks, the sides were no further away from peace, but also no closer to a solution to the conflict. There is still a lot of work to be done, said Ushakov. For example, there is still no compromise on the issue of the cession of Ukrainian territories demanded by Russia. Putin is demanding the entire Donbass, although he does not control parts of it. Kiev has always rejected this.

Many initial proposals unacceptable

A peace plan with 28 points was published at the end of November. However, it has undergone changes in recent days because many of the initial proposals were unacceptable to both Ukraine and the European states. Most recently, the USA and Ukraine worked bilaterally on the plan.

Putin had his troops invade Ukraine more than three and a half years ago.