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Control in Stuttgart escalates Woman (19) bites ticket inspector

Sven Ziegler

26.3.2026

A ticket inspection in Stuttgart has escalated.
A ticket inspection in Stuttgart has escalated.
Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Two ticket inspectors are attacked during a ticket inspection in Stuttgart. A 19-year-old woman bites an employee in the arm.

26.03.2026, 12:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two ticket inspectors were attacked during a ticket inspection on a Stuttgart city train.
  • A man without a ticket injured a member of staff, his companion bit a ticket inspector.
  • The police provisionally arrested both suspects.
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A ticket inspection on a light rail train in Stuttgart escalated on Wednesday. Two employees were attacked and slightly injured.

According to the police, the ticket inspectors boarded the train at a stop and checked the passengers. A 20-year-old man was unable to produce a valid ticket and wanted to leave the train. When a female ticket inspector approached him anyway, a physical altercation ensued in which the employee's hand was injured.

A colleague intervened to calm the situation. In the process, he was attacked by the man's 19-year-old female companion. According to the police, she bit the inspector on the arm.

Both suspects were provisionally arrested by the police. They are now being investigated for assault.