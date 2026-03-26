A ticket inspection on a light rail train in Stuttgart escalated on Wednesday. Two employees were attacked and slightly injured.
According to the police, the ticket inspectors boarded the train at a stop and checked the passengers. A 20-year-old man was unable to produce a valid ticket and wanted to leave the train. When a female ticket inspector approached him anyway, a physical altercation ensued in which the employee's hand was injured.
A colleague intervened to calm the situation. In the process, he was attacked by the man's 19-year-old female companion. According to the police, she bit the inspector on the arm.
Both suspects were provisionally arrested by the police. They are now being investigated for assault.