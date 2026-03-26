A ticket inspection in Stuttgart has escalated. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Two ticket inspectors are attacked during a ticket inspection in Stuttgart. A 19-year-old woman bites an employee in the arm.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two ticket inspectors were attacked during a ticket inspection on a Stuttgart city train.

A man without a ticket injured a member of staff, his companion bit a ticket inspector.

The police provisionally arrested both suspects. Show more

A ticket inspection on a light rail train in Stuttgart escalated on Wednesday. Two employees were attacked and slightly injured.

According to the police, the ticket inspectors boarded the train at a stop and checked the passengers. A 20-year-old man was unable to produce a valid ticket and wanted to leave the train. When a female ticket inspector approached him anyway, a physical altercation ensued in which the employee's hand was injured.

A colleague intervened to calm the situation. In the process, he was attacked by the man's 19-year-old female companion. According to the police, she bit the inspector on the arm.

Both suspects were provisionally arrested by the police. They are now being investigated for assault.