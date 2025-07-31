The woman died - the descendants continued to collect. (symbolic image) sda

In Milan, a woman and her son were exposed for collecting their deceased grandmother's pension for 20 years. The two are said to have swindled over 400,000 euros.

Sven Ziegler

It sounds like something out of a movie - but it's a bitter reality: in Milan, a mother and son collected the pension of a long-dead woman for 20 years. The grandmother died in March 2005. However, her death was never reported to the authorities.

As the Italian medium TGcom24 reports, the two fraudsters used a joint account with the deceased to continue receiving monthly pension payments. A total of around 400,000 euros is said to have accumulated over two decades.

The financial police discovered the duo when irregularities in bank documents came to light. Particularly suspicious: an allegedly current proof of identity of the deceased as well as forms with her forged signature - some of which were issued more than ten years after her death.

Investigations continue

The two suspects have now been charged with aggravated fraud to the detriment of the state. The Italian pension insurance company INPS has already been able to recover part of the unduly withdrawn sum, but the rest has been confiscated.

Investigations are continuing. It is still unclear whether other people were involved in the fraud. The Italian financial police are currently investigating other possible misrepresentations or concealment tactics.