The drunk woman has now been sentenced in court. IMAGO/ingimage

She wanted a job, but was charged: a 45-year-old woman turned up for a job interview at a retirement home with a blood alcohol level of over 4. She has now been sentenced for driving there in her car.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 45-year-old woman drove to a job interview in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, heavily intoxicated.

The personnel manager then called the police, who recorded a blood alcohol level of 4 per mille.

After the woman was acquitted in court at first instance, she has now been sentenced to a fine and must also surrender her driving license. Show more

Anyone applying for a job should make as good an impression as possible at the interview. Being drunk is less likely to help. A woman in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt found this out when she not only didn't get the job, but also had a charge laid against her.

And with good reason: she had turned up to the job interview at a retirement home heavily intoxicated and had also driven there in her car, as reported by the Bild newspaper.

The personnel manager immediately noticed the 45-year-old's alcohol fumes and - because she confirmed that she had driven her Fiat herself - called the police. The officers measured an unbelievable 4.75 per mille on a breath alcohol test, and the device even failed on the second test, as a police officer testified in court: "I've never seen anything like it," "Bild" quotes him as saying.

Later, the accused's blood alcohol level was found to be 4 per mille. According to the newspaper, the forensic doctor's report stated that this "presupposes a strong alcohol tolerance" and that the defendant's culpability was "certainly considerably impaired": "But from a medical point of view, I don't see any loss of control"

First acquittal, now conviction

Curious: In the first trial, the woman was acquitted at the Bitterfeld district court because it was assumed that she was not guilty. However, the public prosecutor's office lodged an appeal - with success. The Dessau-Rosslau district court has now convicted the defendant of negligent drunk driving. According to "Bild", the presiding judge explained: "We assume a negligent case in your favor."

The woman must pay a fine of 750 euros in 50 daily rates and surrender her driver's license. She can apply for a new one after six months at the earliest. The verdict is not yet final.