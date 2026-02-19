ARCHIVE - At 3,798 meters, the Grossglockner is Austria's highest mountain Photo: Joachim Hauck/dpa Keystone

Following the frostbite death of a 33-year-old climber on the Grossglockner, a court in Innsbruck has sentenced her climbing partner. The judge sees gross planning errors and risky behavior on the icy summit night.

After a young woman died of frostbite on the Grossglockner in Austria, her boyfriend and climbing partner was convicted of grossly negligent homicide. The judge at Innsbruck Regional Court handed down a five-month suspended sentence and a fine.

The 33-year-old woman and her now 37-year-old boyfriend had climbed Austria's highest mountain in January 2025. The completely exhausted woman died that night in icy winds just below the 3,798-metre summit while the man was trying to get help.

At the beginning of the trial, the defendant addressed the judge with an emotional statement. He wanted to say "that I am infinitely sorry for what happened and how it happened". However, he pleaded not guilty before the Innsbruck Regional Court.

Girlfriend fell just short of the summit

The public prosecutor accused the man of having left his partner "defenceless, exhausted, hypothermic and disoriented" just below the 3,798-metre summit during the night. From the prosecutor's point of view, the alpinist made a number of serious mistakes.

The prosecutor spoke of inadequate planning and equipment, of failing to turn back despite icy winds, and of alerting the rescue services far too late at night.

Ex-girlfriend: Was also left alone on the Grossglockner

An ex-girlfriend of the accused testified that he had once left her alone on another route on the Grossglockner because she had made too slow progress and because the two had argued about the route. "Then he was suddenly gone," she said. "It was the middle of the night, my headlamp went out, I was at the end of my tether," the witness described.

During the trial, the accused emphasized that his girlfriend, who died on the Grossglockner in early 2025, was also an enthusiastic mountaineer and very sporty. "We always planned the tour together and made the decisions together," said the 37-year-old.

The accused taught himself mountaineering

The 37-year-old had extensive experience with challenging alpine mountain tours. However, he did not acquire his knowledge in courses, but directly on the mountain and through online videos. His girlfriend was also often out and about in the mountains, but she had hardly any experience with high alpine tours in winter, as the judge emphasized.