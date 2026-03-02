A woman was denied an apartment because of her name. (theme picture) imago images / Panthermedia

A 22-year-old student wanted to rent a small apartment in Linz (Austria). After she gave her name, the landlord is said to have suddenly backed out - with a reason that caused outrage.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the "Krone" newspaper, a 22-year-old student from Lower Austria was rejected when looking for an apartment in Linz because of her name.

The landlord wrote in the chat that her name was "not Austrian, not native" and that he allocated apartments based on "sympathy".

The student turned to the Equal Treatment Authority with screenshots. Show more

A 22-year-old economics student from the Waldviertel region was looking for a small apartment for her studies in Linz. As reported by the "Kronen Zeitung", she applied via a large online platform for a 14 square meter apartment for a monthly rent of 460 euros.

The ad explicitly stated: "Foreigners are also welcome." However, the tone quickly changed in the subsequent chat. "As soon as I expressed my interest, he asked where I was from. When I gave my name, the landlord literally replied: 'Ok, but the name is not Austrian, not native'," the student explains. She has Iranian roots, but is an Austrian citizen.

"I don't have to rent"

When she asked whether her name played a role, the landlord was even clearer. He only let his apartments on the basis of "sympathy" and wrote: "I don't have to rent because I don't need the money." At the end, he added: "Reliability is of course also important, but we're not there yet :-)"

The young woman reacted indignantly. It was "intolerable" that students in Linz were discriminated against because of their name - especially when the landlord presented himself as cosmopolitan in the advertisement.

The student documented the entire chat including the ad with screenshots and contacted the Equal Treatment Office. Just like in Switzerland, the Austrian Equal Treatment Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, among other things - including in access to housing.