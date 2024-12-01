In Australia, a woman had to save herself from a deadly poisonous snake in her car. (Photo handout) dpa

In the middle of the highway, a snake suddenly crawls out from under the steering wheel of a woman in Australia. And not just any snake: The tiger viper is one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

She was driving at 80 kilometers per hour on a highway when she suddenly felt something on her foot: near the Australian city of Melbourne, a woman discovered a tiger viper - one of the most venomous snakes in the world - in her car while driving. The animal had just wriggled up her leg, according to police in the state of Victoria.

The woman managed to fend off the snake, stop on the hard shoulder and jump out of the car to save herself. When the police arrived, the woman was standing barefoot on the side of the road trying to stop cars. She was in shock. Paramedics examined the woman to make sure she had not been bitten.

Snake hid under the steering wheel

As it was "not an option to handcuff the perpetrator", a snake catcher was called. The animal hid under the dashboard and crawled out from under the steering wheel while the car was moving, he told ABC News. Eventually, the tiger viper - the fourth most venomous snake in the world, according to police - was captured and released in a different location, "far away from houses, people and pets".

It was one of the most bizarre operations the police had ever experienced, according to the police statement. "No two days are the same for Victoria Police."

Australia is home to some of the most venomous snakes in the world. An average of 3,000 people are bitten by a snake every year, but fatal bites are rare.

