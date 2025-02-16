After more than 60 years, the case is to be reopened. Keystone

She bit off part of the man's tongue during an attempted rape: In South Korea, an approximately 60-year-old case in which a woman was convicted is to be reopened.

The case is considered one of the most controversial in the country's history because the verdict at the time did not protect a victim of sexual violence. In 1964, a 21-year-old man attacked the then 18-year-old woman near her home and attempted to rape her, as reported by the official news agency Yonhap. When the woman fought back, she bit 1.5 centimetres off the man's tongue.

According to the court, the woman pleaded self-defense during the trial. However, according to Yonhap, the court sentenced her to several months in prison and two years' probation for grievous bodily harm in 1965. The court only found the man guilty of trespassing and extortion and also sent him to prison for several months with two years' probation.

Decades later, according to media reports, the woman began to study and enrolled at a university in 2013 at the age of 60. During her studies, she understood the extent of the injustice that had been done to her and decided to fight for her case to be reopened, according to the Korea Herald.

Appeal fails at first

Accusing the prosecution of unlawfully detaining her and forcing her to confess, the woman initially appealed unsuccessfully to a court of first instance in 2020.

Last December, after years of legal back and forth, South Korea's highest court overruled the decision of that instance and returned the case, as Yonhap reported. According to the judges, it was "very likely" that the arrest had been made without a warrant.