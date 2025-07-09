Estela de Carlotto (right) hugs Adriana Metz at the press conference announcing the discovery of Ms. Metz's brother after 48 years. KEYSTONE

He was taken from his mother as a newborn and grew up in another family - almost half a century later, he finally knows his true identity. In Argentina, another victim of the military dictatorship was found with the help of a DNA test.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The military junta in Argentina disappeared an estimated 30,000 people between 1976 and 1983.

Newborn babies of imprisoned mothers were also abducted and taken elsewhere.

The man who has now been identified is the 140th child to be found with the help of a DNA test. Show more

In Argentina, another case of politically motivated child abduction from the time of the military dictatorship (1976-1983) has been solved. A man who was abducted from a secret prison as a newborn in 1977 was identified as the son of the then arrested activists Raúl Metz and Graciela Romero thanks to a DNA comparison. His sister Adriana Metz, who had been looking for him for decades, spoke to him for the first time last week.

The case was made public by the human rights group Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, which has been searching for missing children for decades. Estela de Carlotto, the 94-year-old chairwoman, read out the words during a press conference: "Today we welcome the son of Graciela Alicia Romero and Raúl Eugenio Metz." The man himself remained anonymous for reasons of privacy.

The man's parents belonged to the Marxist guerrilla movement PRT-ERP and were arrested in Bahía Blanca in December 1976. While Graciela was imprisoned in the secret detention center "La Escuelita", she gave birth to a son in April 1977. What happened to her and Raúl Metz afterwards remains unclear to this day - both are believed to have disappeared.

140 children identified so far

The sister Adriana Metz was initially looked after by neighbors and later taken in by her grandparents. She contacted the Abuelas early on and provided her DNA. For decades, the search remained fruitless - until a man contacted the National Identity Commission in April 2025 and agreed to take a voluntary test.

The match followed in June. The organization confirmed that it was the long-lost child. Adriana Metz said at the media conference that she was looking forward to meeting her brother in person soon.

The Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo believe that around 500 children were systematically snatched from their families during the dictatorship. With the current case, the 140th child has been identified.

Estela de Carlotto, herself the grandmother of a missing grandchild, explained: "Even after almost 50 years, this case shows how important our work remains."