A woman in Scotland has made a disturbing discovery in her deceased husband's personal belongings. A sock contained the sole of a human foot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Edinburgh found a severed sole of a foot in one of her late husband's socks after the clothes were handed to her.

Police believe the man's death was a suicide; the body was discovered on a beach months after he went missing.

The woman blames the hospital and the authorities for the handling of the remains and speaks of severe distress. Show more

In Edinburgh, a woman has made a shocking discovery following the death of her husband. As the British newspaper "The Sun" reports, she discovered a severed sole of her foot in one of her deceased partner's socks. The clothes had previously been given to her in a sealed bag by the funeral home.

The man had gone overboard on a ferry off the Scottish coast in June. The police believe he committed suicide. The body was only discovered months later, in October, on a beach. On November 12, the former naval diver received a funeral with military honors.

When looking through the personal belongings, the woman first noticed a strong odor. When she was sorting through the clothes, she noticed that one sock was unusually heavy.

Woman has suffered from nightmares since the incident

"I reached in and touched Mark's feet," she told the newspaper. After retrieving rubber gloves, she found the sole of his foot inside with part of the heel apparently stuck to the sock.

The woman is now asking questions about how the body was handled at the hospital. According to the report, the funeral home did not want to comment. According to her own statements, she has suffered from nightmares since the incident and blames the police and the hospital for the mistake.