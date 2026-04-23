The Carabinieri intervened after a person reported that they had not heard from the elderly woman for some time. (Symbolic photo) sda

A woman is found dead in a remote wooded area in Valtellina - initial indications point to a possible attack by several dogs. But the investigation is still in its infancy.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman has been found dead in a wooded area in Valtellina, Italy.

Initial indications point to a possible attack by several large dogs.

The exact cause of death is unclear and is to be clarified by an autopsy. Show more

In northern Italy, a mysterious death is puzzling the authorities. A woman has been found dead in a remote wooded area above Tirano in Valtellina.

According to reports in the Italian media, the woman was walking alone when she died at an altitude of around 1800 meters in rough terrain. She was discovered along a hiking trail known to locals, near a small chapel.

Initial indications suggest that the woman may have been attacked by several large dogs. The media report a pack of up to five animals. However, this version has not yet been confirmed.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. As the responsible public prosecutor explained, only the autopsy can clarify whether the woman died from bite injuries - or whether other causes played a role.

It is also being investigated whether the woman could have fallen and the animals only became aware of her afterwards. Even an attack by a wild animal cannot be completely ruled out.

A remote property near the site of the discovery is the focus of particular attention. A person lives there who keeps several large dogs, including so-called Dogo Argentinos - a breed of dog that was originally bred for hunting large game.

According to local residents, the animals often roam free. The media also report previous incidents in connection with the dogs. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

At least one dog has been captured by the authorities and is now being investigated. It is currently unclear whether there is a connection with the death.

The investigation is ongoing.