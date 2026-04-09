Firefighters were called to a birth in a car on the hard shoulder of the highway. (symbolic image) dpa

This baby was in a hurry: a child is born on a highway near Hamburg. The unplanned event is not only special for the mother and her newborn.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, a woman has given birth to her child in a car on the hard shoulder of the highway.

According to the fire department, the baby was born on the A23 near Hamburg.

Around 24 firefighters and two large fire engines secured the parked car, while the emergency services cared for the mother and newborn. Show more

If the child is particularly fast, the birth can be a very special one: A woman gave birth to her baby in a car on the hard shoulder of a highway near Hamburg.

Rescue workers were called to "a special operation" on the A23 on Wednesday evening, said a spokesperson for the volunteer fire department. The car was parked near a junction in the district of Pinneberg in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. According to the spokesperson, the emergency services and police were already on the scene when the fire department arrived.

"We were there one to two minutes after the birth and cordoned off the hard shoulder with the large fire engines," the spokesperson told the German Press Agency.

"Extraordinary and at the same time very beautiful operation"

Around 24 firefighters secured the parked car and assisted the emergency services in caring for the mother and newborn on the highway. They were on duty for around an hour. The mother and child were then taken to hospital.

According to the spokesperson, it was "an extraordinary and at the same time very pleasant operation for the fire department, which will certainly be remembered by those involved for a long time to come".