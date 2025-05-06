The authorities have been searching for Audrey Backeberg with this photo since 1962. Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy

Audrey Backeberg disappeared without a trace in 1961 - now she has been discovered alive in another state. The now 80-year-old had voluntarily left her former life behind.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Audrey Backeberg was found alive 62 years after her disappearance.

The investigation led to success through old files and genealogical data.

The woman apparently left her hometown to escape abuse - and never wanted to be found. Show more

Audrey Backeberg from Wisconsin was thought to have disappeared for more than six decades - now it is clear: the woman had deliberately withdrawn from her old life. Her trail led investigators across the country until she was recently discovered in another US state.

Backeberg disappeared in 1961 under mysterious circumstances. At the time, it was assumed that she had hitchhiked with a babysitter and then traveled to Indianapolis by bus. After that, her trail was lost. Her family and the authorities were in the dark for decades.

The breakthrough came in February 2025, when the case was handed over to a new investigator. During his research, Deputy Isaac Hanson came across an old arrest file from another state - with data that was strikingly similar to that of the missing woman. Supported by genealogical research, for example via Backeberg's sister's Ancestry.com account and old marriage and death records, Hanson was able to find an address that matched the identity.

"She called me directly"

When the police showed up on the scene, the moment of truth arrived. Just ten minutes later, Audrey Backeberg contacted the detective personally. "I was expecting no one to open the door - instead she called me directly," Hanson explained. The conversation was calm, but it was clear that she had her reasons for disappearing for so long.

Backeberg, now 80 years old, lives in stable circumstances, according to the police. "She is happy, safe and calm," said a police spokesperson. Apparently, she had once left her home voluntarily, presumably to escape a violent husband. Since then, she has deliberately lived under the radar - and emphasized to investigators that she wished to remain anonymous.

The emotional impact of this moment was also felt by the officers. "She relived 62 years of her life in just a few minutes," says Hanson. Many details of the conversation have not been released out of respect for Backeberg's privacy. However, one thing is clear: it was not a crime that explains her disappearance - but a conscious decision to build a new life for herself.