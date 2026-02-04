After an incorrect diagnosis, part of the patient's lung was removed. (symbolic image) IMAGO/ingimage

A 48-year-old woman in Styria has had part of her lung removed following a false cancer diagnosis. Only after the operation did it turn out that she never had cancer. The case comes just a few days after a similar scandal in Upper Austria.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 48-year-old Styrian woman had part of her lung removed following an incorrect diagnosis.

The histological findings spoke of lung cancer, but it later turned out that the woman was healthy.

The patient is claiming compensation, the hospital operator refers to ongoing proceedings. Show more

Another false cancer diagnosis has shaken the Austrian healthcare system. As the broadcaster "Servus TV" reports, a 48-year-old woman in Styria had part of her lung removed due to an incorrect diagnosis - even though she never had cancer.

The woman was admitted to Graz Regional Hospital in September 2024 with a fever, chills and severe physical weakness. The treating doctors ordered a CT scan of the chest to clarify the situation. This showed inflammatory changes, but no indication of a tumor.

Nevertheless, a tissue sample was taken. The histological-pathological findings were adenocarcinoma, i.e. lung cancer. According to the information provided, the doctors then advised swift action and recommended immediate surgery. The operation was finally carried out in a private clinic.

Only after the operation did it emerge that the cancer diagnosis was false. According to Servus TV, there was no cancer at any time.

Serious consequences for the patient

The patient's lawyer, Karin Prutsch-Lang, speaks of serious consequences for her client. In the program "Blickwechsel", she explained that her client had had part of a healthy organ removed due to an incorrect finding.

As a result, the woman suffers from a 15 to 17 centimeter long surgical scar, persistent numbness and significantly reduced physical resilience. She also suffers from massive anxiety. Out of fear of death, the patient even wrote farewell letters to her family before the operation.

Claim for damages against the hospital

The lawyer is now demanding compensation from the Styrian hospital. The hospital referred Servus TV to the ongoing court proceedings. Due to the complexity of the case, it is not possible to comment on the content at present.

It only recently became known that a young woman in Upper Austria had her uterus, fallopian tubes and an ovary removed following a false cancer diagnosis. There, too, it later transpired that there was no cancer.