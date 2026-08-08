Two couples in Milan are hoping to have a child with the help of medical treatment. However, a mix-up occurs during their treatment at the hospital.

During an artificial insemination procedure in Italy, the names of the women involved were mixed up. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In Milan, a woman was accidentally implanted with another couple's embryo.

The error was noticed after only eight minutes, and the embryo was removed again.

As a result, the clinic suspended all artificial inseminations for the time being. Summary created with

A woman in Italy was accidentally implanted with the wrong embryo during an in vitro fertilization procedure. The mistake occurred last month at a hospital in Milan, where two couples were waiting for the two women to receive a fertilized egg following fertilization in the laboratory.

According to a report in the daily newspaper «La Repubblica," the woman who was first in line was accidentally implanted with an embryo belonging to the second couple. Apparently, the names of the two women had been mixed up.

At the clinic—the renowned San Raffaele Hospital in the northern Italian city—all such procedures have now been temporarily suspended on the orders of health authorities. They will not resume until a thorough investigation has been conducted to determine how the error occurred.

The mistake was noticed after just eight minutes

The mistake occurred on the morning of July 23: Two couples who were unable to conceive naturally had back-to-back appointments at the clinic. According to an initial investigation report cited by *La Repubblica*, shortly after 11 a.m., an embryo was implanted in the first woman as planned—but it was not her own embryo, but rather that of the other couple. According to the report, the mistake was noticed after just eight minutes because one of the two biologists involved double-checked the name.

The report goes on to say that it was then decided, in consultation with the couple, to aspirate the embryo that had been implanted by mistake. The couple’s own embryo, which had not been used, was placed back into storage.

On average, an embryo actually implants in the uterus in about 30 to 40 percent of cases following such a transfer. In Italy, more than 80,000 couples try to conceive a child through artificial insemination each year.

Another couple received their second embryo

The other couple, from whom the transferred embryo originated, had a second embryo transferred that same day, which was also from them.

At first, the doctors did not tell them about the mistake. They explained that this was to avoid “emotional and psychological stress during the days when the embryo might implant.” In the meantime, this couple has also been informed.

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