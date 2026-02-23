A woman lay dead in her apartment in Porto for two years. Andreas Drouve/dpa-tmn

The death of a lonely woman in an apartment in the middle of the city of Porto went unnoticed for a whole two years. The body was finally discovered thanks to an attentive doctor.

DPA dpa

The body of a woman who had presumably been lying dead in her apartment in the city of Porto for two years has been discovered in Portugal. The remains were found on January 21, as the newspaper "Correio da Manhã" and other media reported, citing the authorities. The woman is believed to have died around two years ago at the age of 73, they said. The exact circumstances of her death are still unclear.

According to the reports, the alarm was raised by the doctor at a health center after the diabetic woman had not appeared for appointments for a long time. Police officers opened the apartment and discovered the woman's skeleton in bed among piles of garbage.

According to neighbors, the pensioner, who lived alone, had last been seen shortly before Christmas 2023. At that time, she had been taken to hospital for an operation. After that, there had been no more signs of life. Many residents had assumed that the senior citizen had moved into a care home.

Discovery causes consternation among neighbors

A neighbor told "Correio da Manha" that the woman had lived in the apartment for around 15 years and had become increasingly withdrawn. Just a few months after her disappearance, residents informed the city council because there was no sign of movement in the apartment. Representatives of the authorities had appeared. However, they did nothing further.

The electricity and water were later turned off. The Portuguese woman's letterbox had filled up with more and more post. However, according to media reports, a missing person's report was never filed.

The case caused consternation in the neighborhood. Residents also questioned why social services and authorities had not reacted sooner, even though the single pensioner was apparently still receiving state benefits. "Where were all those responsible?" asked one neighbor.