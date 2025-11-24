An animal lover from the US state of Ohio has been attacked and killed by one of her own deer. 64-year-old Jodi P. from the community of Stewartsville had cared for orphaned or injured wild deer for years and set up a small rehabilitation center on her property.
Her commitment began in 2013 with a traumatic experience: on a country road, Jodi P. saw a doe being hit by a car while her fawn desperately tried to get the dead mother to stand up.
The woman took the cub with her, raised it with a bottle and named it "Wheezer". When the authorities later demanded that she give up the animal, which had grown up in the meantime, she quickly set up an official rescue center so that she could keep it.
Animal was shot
In the following years, more animals were added - injured deer, orphaned fawns, animals in need. The woman dedicated her life to them, caring for them on her five-hectare property and was regarded in the region as a warm-hearted animal lover with a big heart for wild animals.
On November 15, however, a tragic incident occurred. According to a report in the British newspaper "The Sun", the police received an emergency call from a family member: a deer had attacked Jodi P..
When emergency services arrived, they found the 64-year-old seriously injured in the enclosure. In order to get to her, the officers had to shoot the aggressive animal. However, the woman died at the scene.
The exact cause of the attack is unclear. Experts suspect that the animal may have behaved aggressively during the mating season - a known risk with hand-reared deer, which lose their natural shyness towards humans.