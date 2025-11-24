Jodi P. was killed by her deer. Screenshot Twitter

In Stewartsville in the US state of Ohio, a 64-year-old animal lover was killed by one of her deer. The woman had cared for orphaned and injured wild animals for years.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you 64-year-old Jodi P. from Ohio was fatally attacked by one of her deer.

The animal lover had cared for injured and orphaned deer for years and founded a rehabilitation center.

It is unclear why the animal suddenly became aggressive. Show more

An animal lover from the US state of Ohio has been attacked and killed by one of her own deer. 64-year-old Jodi P. from the community of Stewartsville had cared for orphaned or injured wild deer for years and set up a small rehabilitation center on her property.

Her commitment began in 2013 with a traumatic experience: on a country road, Jodi P. saw a doe being hit by a car while her fawn desperately tried to get the dead mother to stand up.

The woman took the cub with her, raised it with a bottle and named it "Wheezer". When the authorities later demanded that she give up the animal, which had grown up in the meantime, she quickly set up an official rescue center so that she could keep it.

Animal was shot

In the following years, more animals were added - injured deer, orphaned fawns, animals in need. The woman dedicated her life to them, caring for them on her five-hectare property and was regarded in the region as a warm-hearted animal lover with a big heart for wild animals.

On November 15, however, a tragic incident occurred. According to a report in the British newspaper "The Sun", the police received an emergency call from a family member: a deer had attacked Jodi P..

When emergency services arrived, they found the 64-year-old seriously injured in the enclosure. In order to get to her, the officers had to shoot the aggressive animal. However, the woman died at the scene.

The exact cause of the attack is unclear. Experts suspect that the animal may have behaved aggressively during the mating season - a known risk with hand-reared deer, which lose their natural shyness towards humans.