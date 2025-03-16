Woman set on fire - perpetrators on the run - Gallery A woman was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire in a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa Police are investigating in all directions after an arson attack on a woman. Image: dpa A woman was seriously injured in an arson attack on a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa Nothing was initially known about the background to the arson attack on a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa Woman set on fire - perpetrators on the run - Gallery A woman was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire in a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa Police are investigating in all directions after an arson attack on a woman. Image: dpa A woman was seriously injured in an arson attack on a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa Nothing was initially known about the background to the arson attack on a streetcar in Gera. Image: dpa

In Gera, a stranger pours a flammable liquid over a woman and sets her on fire. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The perpetrator initially managed to escape, but was arrested on Monday morning.

In Gera on Sunday, a stranger doused a woman with a flammable liquid and set her on fire. The 46-year-old woman was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokeswoman. The reasons behind the crime are still unclear. No other people were injured.

A large police force was deployed after the attack on Sunday morning. The perpetrator initially managed to escape.

It is now known: The petrol bomber is the victim's husband. He was finally caught on Monday morning.

Passengers press emergency button

Passengers on the streetcar pressed the emergency button after the incident - the streetcar stopped. "The perpetrator took this as an opportunity to flee in the direction of Gera Langenberg," said the police spokeswoman on Sunday. The tram driver reacted immediately and began to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher. The woman initially received medical treatment and was then flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

The passengers and the tram driver were offered assistance. The streetcar initially stopped at the scene to secure evidence. The criminal investigation department was on the scene, the spokeswoman said. Pictures show soot and black spots on the streetcar.