In Gera, a stranger pours a flammable liquid over a woman and sets her on fire. The woman suffers life-threatening injuries. The circumstances are still unclear, the perpetrator escapes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Gera in Germany, an unknown person doused a woman with a flammable liquid and set her on fire.

The 46-year-old woman was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The perpetrator is still on the run. Show more

Arson attack on a streetcar: In Gera, an unknown person doused a woman with a flammable liquid and set her on fire. The 46-year-old woman was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokeswoman. The background to the crime is still unclear. The alleged perpetrator managed to escape.

The police are investigating an attempted murder, the spokeswoman said. The suspect has "not yet been clearly identified by name." A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator. No other people were injured in the crime.

A large police force was deployed after the crime on Sunday morning. According to the police, the liquid that the man poured over the woman in the streetcar is still under investigation - previously there was talk of petrol. The spokeswoman said that it was still being investigated whether it was actually petrol.

Passengers press emergency button

Passengers on the streetcar pressed the emergency button after the incident - the streetcar stopped. "The perpetrator took this as an opportunity to flee in the direction of Gera Langenberg," said the police spokeswoman. The tram driver reacted immediately and began to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher. The woman initially received medical treatment and was then flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

Support offered to witnesses

The passengers and the tram driver were offered assistance. The streetcar initially stopped at the scene to secure evidence. The criminal investigation department was on the scene, the spokeswoman said. Pictures show soot and black spots on the streetcar.