Theft in Venice goes wrong Woman steals boat full of parcels - then rams into famous landmark

Nicole Agostini

12.12.2025

A 20-year-old woman caused chaos in Italy's lagoon city when she hijacked a boat full of Christmas parcels and then crashed into a landmark: the Rialto Bridge.

12.12.2025, 10:26

12.12.2025, 10:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 20-year-old woman stole a boat loaded with Christmas presents in Venice to save on shopping.
  • During her escape, she collided with the cargo ship against the famous Rialto Bridge.
  • Three pillars of the bridge were damaged and several packages fell into the water. The amount of damage is still unknown.
Show more

A 20-year-old woman wanted to save herself the trouble of shopping for Christmas presents in Venice and decided to steal them. When she saw the Topo boat loaded with Christmas parcels anchored under the Riva del Palazzo dei Camerlenghi, the seat of the Court of Auditors, in Rialto in the morning, she thought it would be an easy catch.

But someone saw the thief and raised the alarm. She then fled with the loaded boat. A short time later, she crashed the cargo ship into the famous Rialto Bridge.

Three pillars of the historic bridge were damaged and some packages fell into the water. However, the extent of the damage is still unclear. Watch the video to see the spectacular accident.

