In Florida, alligators are part of everyday life - they are not uncommon on golf courses or at the side of the road. But nobody wants to encounter them in their own four walls. But what if they do happen?

Leana Bachmann

American alligators are native to Florida: adult animals often reach four to five meters in length and weigh several hundred kilograms. During the mating season, they are much more aggressive than usual.

Nightmare within your own four walls

It's hard to imagine finding two of these creatures in your own living room. But that's exactly what happened to a woman in Ave Maria in southwest Florida.

Watch the video to find out how she dealt with the situation and how the night-time break-in by the two reptiles ended.

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