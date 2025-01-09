A cake is thrown at Christian Lindner during his election campaign speech. He remains cool and finishes the speech. X

In Greifswald (Germany), FDP leader Christian Lindner was the victim of a cake attack during an election campaign speech. The perpetrator hit him directly in the face - her motives are still unclear.

An unusual incident during the election campaign: Christian Lindner (46), FDP leader and former finance minister, was the victim of an attack in Greifswald. A young woman threw foam soap in the form of a cake-like object in his face during his speech, as reported by "T-Online".

Despite the attack, Lindner remained calm and continued his speech. "I wear these battle scars with pride," he explained to the audience, according to the "Nordkurier" newspaper.

@c_lindner Der Wahlkampf geht los. Bei seinem Einsatz für die Wirtschaftswende lässt CL sich durch nichts aufhalten. 🎂😂 TL ♬ Originalton - christianlindner

The incident took place during an election campaign appearance in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The perpetrator, whose motivation is still unknown, hit the FDP politician directly in the face.

It is not yet clear why the attack occurred. Neither the identity of the attacker nor a possible political motive have yet been confirmed. It remains to be seen whether the incident will have legal consequences for the young woman.