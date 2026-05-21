A woman mourns Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7, 2026. Image: Keystone

One is from Honduras, the other is American. Both are mothers who end up in the mills of the system. Both Wendy Hernandez Reyes and Patience Rousseau lost a child. Two stories that show how harsh the social climate in the USA has become.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you These two cases show the adverse circumstances that women and their families have to contend with in the USA today.

Wendy Hernandez Reyes is being deported. Despite pleas, she is not allowed to take her son with her, who is allegedly killed by his uncle soon afterwards. ICE now reproaches the mother.

The case of Patience Rousseau takes place in rural America, where a strange law puts the mother in prison for a miscarriage, even though abortions are legal there. Show more

ICE deports mother without her son - and now blames her for his death

Wendy Hernandez Reyes is driving to work with her sister through Baldwin County in the U.S. state of Alabama on Jan. 8 when officers from the sheriff's office stop her car.

Tagged: Baldwin County on the Gulf of Mexico in the US state of Alabama. Google Earth

The law enforcement officers are working with ICE immigration authorities, to whom the two women from Honduras are handed over. Hernandes Reys and her sister are taken to a detention center in the state of Louisiana.

"I told them to help me with my boy. I needed him," the mother told the Washington Post. It is about her son Orlin Josue Hernandez Reyes, who is three years old.

ICE blames a mother it deported for her two-year-old son’s alleged murder in the US months later Orlín Josué Hernandez Reyes, 2, showed multiple broken bones, burns and evidence of sexual abuse after his death in March www.the-independent.com/news/world/a...



[image or embed] — tommyboy0690.bsky.social (@tommyboy0690.bsky.social) 16. Mai 2026 um 22:52

But the immigration authorities remain firm: because the asylum seeker missed a hearing in 2022, her deportation is already closed. Her child ends up with an uncle in Escambia County, Florida. The problem: 28-year-old Samuel Antonio Maldonado Erazo severely abuses the three-year-old. On March 4, the child's heart stops beating.

Warning: The following section describes violence against children. If you don't want to read it, you can skip it.

Sheriff Chip Simmons describes the extent of the abuse. According to him, the boy received at least 17 blows to the head. He had bruises all over his body. His collarbone was broken. The pancreas was ruptured by blunt force trauma. Several ribs were also broken - one of them was completely torn away from the spine. There were also signs of sexual abuse.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer against Samuel Antonio Maldonado-Erazo, a criminal illegal alien accused of violently abusing and then murdering his three-year-old nephew. https://go.dhs.gov/iVQ



[image or embed] — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@icegov.bsky.social) 11. März 2026 um 15:44

The boy died in hospital. The alleged perpetrator who injured him so badly was arrested on March 5. Six days later, ICE issues a statement on the case - and claims that the mother "decided not to take the child, who is a US citizen, with her when she was deported [on January 26]".

"This crime is absolutely repugnant," the agency quotes its director Todd M. Lyons as saying. "This little boy suffered greatly and died when his mother left him in Maldonado-Erazo's 'care.'"

ICE gives mothers "the option of being deported with their children," it continues. "But despite this option, Reyes chose to leave her son with a violent murderer who took his life."

ICE accused Wendy Hernandez Reyes of leaving her 2-year-old son with a violent uncle who allegedly abused and killed him. She says her son would still be alive if officers hadn’t detained and deported her.



[image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 16. Mai 2026 um 19:30

Wendy Hernandez Reyes strongly disagrees: "How could I have left my son when he was the love of my life?" she tells the Washington Post. "I did everything with my son. I'm not a bad mother who left her child with a murderer."

It is a "particularly horrific story", is how MP Pramila Jayapal categorizes the case. The Indian-born Democrat campaigns for the rights of immigrants. ICE had deported Wendy Hernandez Reyes, although she had begged the agents to take little Orlin with them.

Wendy Hernandez Reyes. Aliya Rahman. Nasra Ahmed. Destiny Jackson. Marimar Martinez. Renee Nicole Good. These are just some of the women who personally know or have experienced ICE and CBP's cruelty. Not another cent.



[image or embed] — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (@jayapal.house.gov) 20. Mai 2026 um 01:01

The politician accuses ICE of a campaign against women that can also affect American women, and often women of color. Jayapal talks about Aliya Rahman, Nasra Ahmed, Destiny Jackson, Marimar Martinez and Renee Nicole Good. "Ice agents have attacked women time and time again," the 60-year-old emphasizes in her May 20 plea.

Summarizing the May 18 plea, Jayapal writes on X. "At this moment, families in our district and across the country are living in fear and terror. Children are going to school not knowing if their parents will still be there when they get home."

How a miscarriage lands Patience Rousseau in jail in Nevada

Humboldt County in northern Nevada is a rural county. According to the last census, only 17,285 people live in an area just over half the size of Switzerland. There is only one town, Winnemucca, with a population of 8431.

One day in May 2018, Deputy Sheriff Jacqueline Mitcham and her colleagues drive to a then 26-year-old mother who lives alone with her two children in Winnemucca. Her name is Patience Rousseau.

Tagged: Location of Winnemucca in the US state of Nevada. Google Earth

A babysitter sent the policewoman a screenshot of a Facebook entry in which the mother mourns the miscarriage of her third child a few weeks earlier. She writes: "I'm so sorry, Abel."

"Why should you be sorry? Why should you be sorry, Patience?" the policewoman keeps asking the woman, who is shivering on the porch of her house. "I had a miscarriage, okay? A miscarriage. Why are you here for a fucking miscarriage?" she asks Mitcham.

When pressed by the sheriffs, however, Rousseau admits she took cinnamon and carried it heavily "to have a miscarriage." She is told to show Mitcham the size the fetus has reached. Why didn't she call 911? "I didn't want to be put in a hospital," she replies. "Who would look after my children?"

Rousseau is poor. She's done "pretty much every job" in her life, CNN writes. She tells the sheriffs that she wanted to drive to an abortion clinic in Remo, but the city is 265 kilometers away and her car often breaks down. No job, two children, no help, fear of poverty and homelessness.

This is what happens when pregnancy outcomes are criminalized. The charges against Patience Rousseau in Nevada were shockly cruel and ignorant. But eventually she prevailed, and her courage and tenacity are inspring.



[image or embed] — Global Abortion Rights News (@globalabortionnews.bsky.social) 17. Mai 2026 um 04:39

The sheriffs exhume the fetus, which is buried in the garden, and leave. Two days later, Rousseau is arrested, even though abortions are legal in Nevada. However, the district attorney's office uses a law from 1911 that makes it a criminal offense in Nevada to terminate pregnancies after the 24th week by consuming substances.

Rousseau has to relive the night of the miscarriage when questioned by the sheriffs. She had woken up bleeding and in severe pain. She was still trying to revive the fetus. "I'm having trouble getting diapers for her, and I'm having trouble getting milk in the house," she told investigators, referring to her two children.

Her lawyer advises Rousseau to confess. She was the first woman ever to be sentenced under the 1911 law and was sent to prison in 2019. In 2020, the lawyer Laura Fitzsimmons, who actually wanted to retire, learns about the case. She takes on Rousseau's representation pro bono, i.e. free of charge.

"[An activist] called and asked, 'Did you know there's a woman in jail in Nevada for terminating her own pregnancy?" Fitzsimmons recalls to CNN. "I thought the woman was crazy because that's not possible. But I was wrong."

Judge overturns the verdict

The lawyer obtained a retrial, the US broadcaster reports further. Experts testified that the ingestion of the cinnamon and Rousseau's behavior could not be proven as the cause of death. The age of the foetus could not be determined either.

"Structural barriers", which are "unfortunately common", would have prevented Rousseau from having an abortion, says doctor Miska Terplan in court: "Her life and the loss of her pregnancy should evoke care and compassion, not criminalization."

Last but not least, Rousseau's former lawyer admits in court that he was overwhelmed by the case due to overwork. Judge Charles McGee therefore overturned the verdict in 2021 and awarded the victim 100,000 dollars.

Patience Rousseau went to prison for over 2 years after she was pressured into pleading guilty to "causing" herself to miscarry by...ingesting cinnamon and lifting heavy objects pic.twitter.com/yEaOUxcEjQ — MissAnthrope (@LyssAnthrope) May 18, 2026

"Patience has been portrayed as the antichrist, but this judge believes that she is instead just a mother hopelessly caught in the web of poverty and lacking any kind of support system," McGee explains his verdict quite clearly.

The prosecution's appeal is dismissed on April 7. As Rousseau searches for the fetus, she and her attorney eventually discover it with Deputy Sheriff Jacqueline Mitcham, who posed as the mother, picked it up and cremated it. The urn is now in Mitcham's house in Texas, according to the Washington Post.

Lawyer Fitzsimmons has reunited Rousseau with her children. She has now had a third, has a job and lives in Sturgis, South Dakota. Her three boys are her everything: "I came home, never gave up and always fought to keep them together all the time, and that was always my goal."