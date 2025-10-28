Hannah Faulkner is a face of the ultra-conservative "Turning Point USA" movement: the 16-year-old dreams of a life as a housewife. But before that, she is making a career as a podcaster. Screenshot SRF

In a documentary, a BBC journalist follows three right-wing activists in the USA. The influencers preach about children, cooking, church and hunting down immigrants. The youngest is just 16 years old.

"The feminist movement wants to enslave humanity" - this sentence was not uttered by a radical misogynist. No, it was uttered by a young woman, just 16 years old: Layla Wright has to let it sink in. The journalist has traveled from Liverpool in England to the USA to get an idea of what makes "tradwives" tick. Her documentary "Conservative, female, influential - right-wing activists in the USA" is being shown on SRF.

The starting point for the one-hour film is the "America Fest" in Phoenix, Arizona. The event is organized by "Turning Point USA", the right-wing populist organization founded by Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in an assassination attempt.

The "America Fest" is a meeting place for activists with often extreme views. There are a conspicuous number of young women among them, mostly ultra-conservatives. They say things like: "Women have really caused every social evil of our time" and gain influence because they know how to use social media and achieve enormous reach.

At just 16 years old, Hannah Faulkner (left) is pretty sure that emancipated women are pretty bad for society. Screenshot SRF

The longing for the strong man

For her documentary, Layla Wright meets three women who occupy different topics in the conservative spectrum:



- Influencer Morgonn McMichael (24) declares war on female self-determination and later wants to be a housewife, wife and mother.

- Christie Hutcherson is a self-proclaimed border expert who wants to ensure that the USA does not go under.

- 16-year-old Hannah Faulkner is becoming a star of the scene because she is organizing a protest against trans people and wants to bring women back to the hearth.

The "Tradwife" movement, part of the new right in the USA, has gained influence in recent years. The women are ultra-modest and submissive and want to be led and protected by a strong man: He goes to work and earns the money, she takes care of the kitchen and children.

The nice girl with the braces

In her documentary, Layla Wright shows how good the movement is at recruiting young people and keeping them in line. Hannah Faulkner, for example, is being built up as one of the faces of the movement: a teenager with braces and a shy smile. She wants to ban books about homosexuality from the library and rails against anti-God and anti-American narratives of trans people.

The journalist admits that it is "difficult to argue with Hannah because she is so friendly". Where does a nice girl get her extreme views from? Wright is good at getting access to people. She asks questions - more curious than judgmental.

She learns that Hannah doesn't really have any friends and is growing up in a strict evangelical family. Under her father's leadership as head of the family, everyone feels safe and protected. Hannah sees it as her task to bring other women "back into the house": Her destiny lies in the classic family with husband, wife and children.

Hannah Faulkner is a star of the "Tradwives" movement. Screenshot SRF

The main thing is to be a housewife

Morgonn McMichael has similar views. The 24-year-old dreams of being a housewife, she says. Women who have a career are "a departure from our nature. We are made to be wives and mothers."

Yet Morgonn is quite busy and successful as an influencer. "On the surface, we're not dissimilar," remarks the BBC journalist. Both women are finding their way in modern life. The difference: Morgonn wants to "train as a mother" and learn to cook for her children and husband.

BBC journalist Layla Wright learns from influencer Morgonn McMichael (right) that women who pursue a career are "a departure from our nature". Screenshot SRF

But why? She had felt ostracized and alone with her conservative views at school and college. "Turning Point America" had given her an ideological home.

Women also patrol the border

This ideological home is not just misogynistic, it is a far-reaching belief system: immigration, abortion, anti-vaccination, conspiracy theories. The new right is like a general store, and Layla Wright can't decide where to focus her documentary.

Christie Hutcherson hunts illegal immigrants on the border between the USA and Mexico - and reaches a large audience with her live streams. Screenshot SRF

The part with Christie Hutcherson in particular seems out of place in the context of the other two protagonists. Hutcherson is a little older and has proclaimed herself a "border expert". She gives interviews to like-minded podcasters and has been patrolling the border with Mexico with her group "Women Fighting For America" ever since she heard the voice of God in the garden.

He told her to spend her time on the border to protect her country and her children. Christie takes the assignment seriously and streams her missions live - including all the horrific scenes and violent confrontations.

"Conservative, Female, Influential - Right-Wing Activists in the USA" is quite a plank of a documentary because the journalist is pleasantly restrained. The hypocrisy of the "tradwives", who preach kitchen service and make a career for themselves, comes across quite well - even if some context to the "Alt Right" movement is missing.