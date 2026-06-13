In Lausanne and Neuchâtel, thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to voice their feminist demands. Due to the G7 summit, the rallies took place a day before the official women’s strike.

According to the organizers, around a thousand people took part in the demonstration in Neuchâtel. They sought to send a message calling for a society in which all people are respected and find their place—through preventive and protective measures against femicide and gender-based violence, greater recognition of care work, and genuine equality of opportunity.

Furthermore, the Neuchâtel strike collective demanded more funding from the authorities to ensure support structures “that have sufficient resources to protect women,” said spokesperson Marianne Ebel to the Keystone-SDA news agency. She also criticized the budget cuts for translation services in the canton of Neuchâtel.

Children accompanied by their parents, people with limited mobility or disabilities, and senior women led the march. “All these people set the pace of the march in the spirit of inclusion,” said Ebel. She described “a lively procession, determined to continue the fight”—including for women in Gaza, Ukraine, and other war zones.

Moved up due to G7

The strike collectives in French-speaking Switzerland organized this year’s rallies on Saturday to allow for participation in the demonstration against the G7 summit in Evian on Sunday.

This applied not only to Neuchâtel but also to the Lausanne strike, which took place early Saturday evening under the slogan “Because our lives are worth more than their profits!” Several thousand people took part—up to 9,000 according to police, more than 15,000 according to the organizers.

Slogans, chants, and splashes of purple dominated the scene in the Vaud capital, as reported by a Keystone-SDA reporter.

Throughout the weekend, the collectives are calling for a fight against a “system of oppression in which patriarchy, capitalism, militarism, and colonialism feed off one another.”

June 14 is an important date for the feminist movement, as it commemorates the enshrinement of gender equality in the Federal Constitution in 1981.