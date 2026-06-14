To mark the feminist strike day, actions and events are scheduled for today, Sunday, in many Swiss cities. Demonstrations are taking place in Basel, Lucerne, and Zurich. In French-speaking Switzerland, protests are also directed against the G7 summit.

Demonstrations are taking place in many cities across Switzerland to mark the feminist strike day. In Geneva, the protests are also directed against the G7 summit in Evian, France. (File photo)

In many cities across Switzerland, strike collectives aim to draw attention to violence against women, unpaid care work, inequality, and government austerity measures. In Basel, Lucerne, and Zurich, demonstrators are taking their demands to the streets.

A diverse program

“Care, support, housework—that’s unpaid work,” is the slogan in Zurich—“Take responsibility, now,” in Lucerne.

There will be no demonstration in Bern this year. Instead, the strike day will be observed “decentrally” with a variety of different events and actions. A rally will take place on Bundesplatz in the afternoon. Market stalls, music, and speeches have been announced.

There will also be dancing in St. Gallen: Following the rally in the city park, a “Daydance” is on the program. The feminist strike collective Thurgau will hand over a petition for a women’s shelter to Grand Council President Felix Meier in Kreuzlingen.

In western Switzerland, protests are also directed against the G7 summit. Demonstrations therefore already took place on Saturday in Lausanne and Neuchâtel. Group trips to Geneva have been organized for today, where the demonstration is taking place as part of the protests against the G7 summit.

Collectives launch major strike offensive

As was the case last year, unpaid or underpaid care work remains a central issue for the movement. Many are therefore already mobilizing today for the national care strike on June 14, 2027. In one year, strikes are planned across Switzerland to demand a collective, solidarity-based distribution of care work.

“In nursing, in education, in domestic work, and in other areas and sectors where labor is rendered invisible,” a strike collective stated in response to an inquiry. Preparations for this are already in full swing in many places.