Cheers and tears in Pyongyang: North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un receives the country's two most successful women's football teams. One of the teams won the Champions League just a few weeks ago - in hostile South Korea of all places.

Title in rival state Won in South Korea of all places - now Kim receives the winners in person

Kim Jong Un received the North Korean winners of the AFC Women's Champions League and the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in a football stadium.

Naegohyang Women's FC won their title in South Korea, beating South Korean club Hyundai Steel Red Angels in the semi-finals. A success with particular political symbolism in view of the tense relations between the two countries.

Afterwards, the North Korean ruler watched a friendly match between the two teams.

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