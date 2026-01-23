Eleven luxury brands in Italy have been raided by police. They are suspected of having hired subcontractors who exploit Chinese workers.

Eleven luxury brands in Italy, including Chanel, have been raided by police. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Police have raided the premises of eleven luxury brands in Italy, including such illustrious names as Chanel and Bulgari.

The companies are suspected of having hired subcontractors in Italy who exploit Chinese workers.

Last year, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso spoke out in support of these luxury giants, stating that the reputation of “Made in Italy” was under “attack.” Summary created with

Italian police have conducted raids at the headquarters of eleven luxury brands, including Chanel, Bulgari, and Etro. The companies are suspected of having hired subcontractors in Italy that exploit Chinese workers.

Other brands under suspicion include Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Jacob Cohen Company, Owenscorp Italia, Goyard Italia, F.Vl, Stefano Ricci, and Brandart, as Milan prosecutor Paolo Storari told the AFP news agency. This confirmed a report in the business newspaper “Il Sole 24 Ore.”

Unacceptable Living Conditions

The large-scale investigation led by the Milan public prosecutor—which had already uncovered violations of wage and working conditions in Italian ateliers—had been expanded by the end of 2025 to include thirteen major luxury brands, including Prada, Givenchy, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Last year, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso spoke out in support of these luxury giants, stating that the reputation of “Made in Italy” was under “attack.”

All of these labels are accused of having allowed suppliers to use workshops where Chinese workers were employed under conditions that violated labor laws and, in some cases, housed in unsanitary accommodations.

Several luxury brands, including the cashmere specialist Loro Piana, were temporarily placed under court-appointed administration in Italy due to concerns about working conditions at their suppliers. These measures were all lifted after the brands took steps to better control their supply chains.