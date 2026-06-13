Agreements exist, but implementation is lagging behind: Starting this weekend, over 1,000 experts from more than 70 countries will gather at the World Biodiversity Forum in Davos to seek solutions to biodiversity loss.

How can biodiversity be preserved? Starting Sunday, over 1,000 experts will be searching for solutions at the World Biodiversity Forum in Davos. (Stock photo)

“We need to move beyond simply reporting on the state of biodiversity and actually take concrete action,” said Gabriela Schaepman-Strub, chair of this year’s World Biodiversity Forum, in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. “International efforts have increased,” says the expert. “But we are not yet on track to achieve these goals by 2030.”

Against this backdrop, the fourth World Biodiversity Forum will take place in Davos from June 14 to 19. It is organized by the University of Zurich. The forum serves as a platform where science, business, politics, and civil society come together to seek solutions. “The forum is more about coming up with truly new solutions,” says Schaepman-Strub.